Snowy, cold weather leads to multiple crashes in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Hazardous driving conditions were reported Sunday morning on most major highways in northeastern Nevada following a snowy Saturday.

Chains or snow tires were required over Adobe Summit north of Elko after blowing snow and subfreezing temperatures overnight. By midnight, 1-3 inches of snow had fallen at higher elevations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two crashes were reported by the Nevada Highway Patrol on Interstate 80 east of Carlin, and two at Crescent Valley. One crash was reported west of Wells.

A winter weather advisory was set to expire at 10 a.m.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected Sunday afternoon with highs above freezing, according to the National Weather Service office in Elko.

Partly sunny weather and highs in the 30s are forecast this week until the next storm arrives Thursday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0