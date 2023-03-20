ELKO – Adverse driving conditions were reported Monday morning on the Lamoille and Mountain City highways, and injury crashes were reported on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 93.

Snow was falling in the Elko area following rain showers overnight. Elko’s forecast calls for continued rain and snow showers Monday followed by a brief break Monday night before snow returns Tuesday.

“A stronger, wetter, and colder storm system brings widespread accumulating snow and gusty winds with blowing snow Tuesday into Wednesday,” stated National Weather Service forecasters. “Additional showers are expected through the week as the active pattern persists.”

According to Nevada State Police, crashes with injuries occurred on U.S. 93 south of Wells at 4:45 a.m. and on Interstate 80 west of Elko at 6:33 a.m.

The weather service posted a winter weather advisory for the Ruby Mountains until 5 p.m. Monday, followed by a winter storm watch from 5 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches are possible.

Call 511 or check nvroads.com for current travel conditions.