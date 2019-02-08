ELKO – The National Weather Service is calling for a snowy weekend ahead – and a snowy start to next week.
Snow will begin falling Saturday morning as it spreads south and eastward.
“The biggest snow amounts will be over northern Nevada … from about Interstate 80 north,” stated a weather advisory. Most of the snow in central and eastern Nevada will be in the mountains.
The chance of snow in Elko climbs from 30 percent Saturday morning to 70 percent on Sunday, with accumulation of up to 2 inches on Saturday and 3 inches on Sunday.
Isolated snow showers could continue into at least the middle of next week.
Temperatures will climb to around the freezing mark through Monday.
Winds of 10-15 mph on Sunday could cause blowing snow and some travel issues. Call 511 or visit nvroads.com for the latest highway conditions.
