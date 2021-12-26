 Skip to main content
Snowy roads, colder weather across northeastern Nevada

Elko road conditions

Interstate 80 through Elko was mostly snow-covered around 7 a.m. Sunday, as seen from this NDOT camera above Mountain City Highway.

 NDOT

ELKO – Christmas travelers will encounter hazardous driving conditions Sunday as chains or snow tires were required on Interstate 80 and several other highways in northeastern Nevada.

One crash was reported near Wells around 2 a.m., according to the Nevada State Police.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, chains or snow tires were required on I-80 from Carlin to Halleck, over Emigrant and Pequop passes, and from Battle Mountain to Imlay.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported the same restrictions on Lamoille Highway, Mountain City Highway, the Jiggs and Tuscarora highways, and Secret Pass Highway.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, southwest Elko, south-central Elko, northern Eureka and northern Lander counties through 1 p.m. Sunday.

Total snow of 1 to 3 inches are expected in the valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

People are also reading…

Current road conditions are available at nvroads.com or by calling 511.

Snow showers will decrease Sunday and then increase Monday with another 1-3 inches forecast for Elko.

Elko’s high on Sunday is expected to stay in the lower 20s, increase to around the freezing mark on Monday, then drop to the upper teens and lower 20s through the end of the week.

