 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Snowy roads slow traffic in Elko area

  • 0
Lamoille Highway

Traffic moves slowly at the intersection of Lamoille Highway and Spring Valley Parkway around 7 a.m. Tuesday, as seen from this Nevada Department of Transportation camera.

 NDOT

ELKO – Wintry driving conditions were reported across most of northeastern Nevada on Tuesday morning, with chain or snow tire requirements over Emigrant Pass and on Mountain City Highway between Elko and Lone Mountain Station.

A crash was reported on Interstate 80 about eight miles east of Elko around 7:15 a.m.

Snow was heavier at Winnemucca and to the west. A crash was reported on Interstate 80 near Golconda around 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in Elko and all surrounding counties in Nevada and Idaho. Valleys could see up to 3 inches of snow and the mountains 6 inches before the advisory expires at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for a 20% chance of snow early Wednesday morning followed by mostly clear and dry weather through the end of the week.

Temperatures could stay below freezing until Saturday.

The extended forecast calls for highs in the mid-40s by Sunday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food Establishment Inspections

Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalize abortion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News