Snowy roads slow traffic in Elko area

ELKO – Wintry driving conditions were reported across most of northeastern Nevada on Tuesday morning, with chain or snow tire requirements over Emigrant Pass and on Mountain City Highway between Elko and Lone Mountain Station.

A crash was reported on Interstate 80 about eight miles east of Elko around 7:15 a.m.

Snow was heavier at Winnemucca and to the west. A crash was reported on Interstate 80 near Golconda around 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in Elko and all surrounding counties in Nevada and Idaho. Valleys could see up to 3 inches of snow and the mountains 6 inches before the advisory expires at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The forecast calls for a 20% chance of snow early Wednesday morning followed by mostly clear and dry weather through the end of the week.

Temperatures could stay below freezing until Saturday.

The extended forecast calls for highs in the mid-40s by Sunday.

