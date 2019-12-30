Snowy start to week, New Year's storm coming

ELKO – Interstate 80 was clear but winter driving conditions were reported on several other highways in the region Monday morning as snow fell ahead of a larger New Year’s storm approaching from the north.

Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting adverse conditions on Mountain City Highway, Lamoille Highway, U.S. 93 north of Wells, the Jiggs Highway and a portion of the Eureka Highway.

Snow was expected to move out this morning but the next weather system should arrive just in time for New Year’s Eve.

“A storm system will drop south, bringing moisture and strong winds to northern Nevada,” stated a National Weather Service hazardous weather advisory. “The best chances for seeing snowfall will be in Elko County, with other locations seeing lighter accumulations.

From 2-6 inches could fall at elevations above 6,000 feet in northern Elko county. Winds will also be strong, with some locations in central Nevada seeing speeds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Some of the strong winds could cause some patchy blowing snow during the Wednesday period.

Elko will see a 70 percent chance of snow on New Year's Day, possibly changing to rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow showers will continue Wednesday night and Thursday.

