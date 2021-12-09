Snowy travel conditions arrive in northeastern Nevada

EELKO – Wintry driving conditions were reported across much of northeastern Nevada on Thursday morning, but not for the morning commute from Spring Creek to Elko.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse conditions on Interstate 80 between Wells and Halleck and from Pequop to Wendover; U.S. Highway 93 between Wells and the Idaho border; and most of Mountain City Highway.

Two vehicle accidents were reported in the Wells area early Thursday, one on I-80 and the other on U.S. 93.

The area from Wells south into White Pine County remains under a winter weather advisory through 4 p.m., as does all of Eureka and Lander counties and most of western Nevada.

Little snow accumulation is expected in the Elko area as the chance of precipitation decreases throughout the day.

Elko’s high is forecast to reach near 40 degrees Thursday but only 32 degrees on Friday. Lows both nights will be around 10 degrees.

Sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Friday and Saturday and into Sunday before the next storm system arrives Sunday night.

