Social distancing applies to Nevada outdoors

Lamoille Canyon is administered by the Forest Service and the agency is following the same safety recommendations, Robertson said.

Robertson said springtime fishing is some of the best fishing in the state and it is not out of the realm of responsible recreating.

He recommends that people stay local and not travel too far afield to enjoy the outdoors.

“In Nevada there are lots and lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation in a hyper-local context,” Robertson said. “People can enjoy a simple walk down their road. This is not the time to go learn about backcountry recreation because it increases risk. If we increase risk for ourselves we increase risk for our community at large because, if we get hurt, the health care system has to deal with us and they have got enough to deal with right now on the coronavirus front.”

While many public land destinations in Nevada are still open, some closures have been mandated due to excessive public use.