Social distancing applies to Nevada outdoors

ELKO – In an effort to comply with federal and state social distancing rules, Colin Robertson, newly hired administrator of the Division of Outdoor Recreation, has come forth with coronavirus advice for all Nevadans who enjoy the outdoors.
“Everybody needs to understand that getting outdoors and connecting to nature in a number ways is an excellent way for Nevadans to maintain physical and mental well-being during a very stressful time like this is,” said Robertson.
The rules about social distancing still apply, even outside, he said.
“We do have to do so carefully and with an eye not just toward our own individual well-being and health, but also the greater good of the community at large,” Robertson said. “[We need] to make responsible decisions about how we are going to recreate.”
“There is strong guidance and directives about not enjoying public lands in groups outside your immediate household or family unit and certainly not in groups larger than 10 people,” Robertson said. “Do not congregate anywhere in any place, whether it is indoors or outdoors and that applies to the Forest Service land as of last week.”
Lamoille Canyon is administered by the Forest Service and the agency is following the same safety recommendations, Robertson said.
Robertson said springtime fishing is some of the best fishing in the state and it is not out of the realm of responsible recreating.
He recommends that people stay local and not travel too far afield to enjoy the outdoors.
“In Nevada there are lots and lots of opportunities for outdoor recreation in a hyper-local context,” Robertson said. “People can enjoy a simple walk down their road. This is not the time to go learn about backcountry recreation because it increases risk. If we increase risk for ourselves we increase risk for our community at large because, if we get hurt, the health care system has to deal with us and they have got enough to deal with right now on the coronavirus front.”
While many public land destinations in Nevada are still open, some closures have been mandated due to excessive public use.
According to Robertson, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, a sovereign entity, decided to close Pyramid Lake on March 23. Valley of Fire State Park and Rye Patch Reservoir Recreation Area are currently closed because visitors were not following coronavirus social distancing instructions. Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Red Rocks Natural Conservation Area are largely closed to public access for the same reason.
Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued a travel advisory for people returning to Nevada. He advised travelers and returning Nevadans to self-isolate for 14 days in an effort to curb the coronavirus.
“I don’t think the travel restrictions outlined by the Governor’s office are having any more of an impact than any other feature of the current guidance from both the federal and state governments regarding stay-at-home orders,” said Robertson.
Robertson stressed that urban people should not travel to rural areas to recreate because it creates undue risk and stress on the systems that need to be ready to respond to the coronavirus epidemic.
The state of Nevada recently joined the Confluence of States led by Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, who is also chair of Nevada Commission on Tourism. Nevada, a number of other Western states and Vermont are all involved in the endeavor to promote the state's economy through outdoor recreation.
“The economic benefits can only thrive with stewardship, without losing sight of education opportunities and the public health determinants,” said Marshall in a February interview with Elko Daily Free Press.
This article was changed April 6, 2020 to correct the following mistake: "greater grid" was changed to "greater good" in paragraph four.
