Social Security online, your first and best place to start

ELKO -- More than likely you do not have to visit a Social Security office to do business with us. You might not have to call, either. Our online services webpage at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare online.

You can get the most out of your online experience if you have a personal my Social Security account. With it, you can:

-- Get your Social Security Statement instantly.

-- Request a replacement Social Security card, in nearly all states and the District of Columbia.

-- Appeal a decision we made on your claim.

-- Find out if you qualify for benefits.

Already receiving benefits? If so, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

-- Get your benefit verification letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) instantly.

-- Check your information and benefit amount.

-- Change your address and telephone number.

-- Start or change your direct deposit.

-- Request a replacement Medicare card.

-- Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S instantly for tax season.

-- Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.

Create or sign in to your personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features.

Please share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information!

