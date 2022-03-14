 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Social Security online, your first and best place to start

  • 0
Social Security online, your first and best place to start

The online services webpage at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides a wide variety of self-service options.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- More than likely you do not have to visit a Social Security office to do business with us. You might not have to call, either. Our online services webpage at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare online.

You can get the most out of your online experience if you have a personal my Social Security account. With it, you can:

-- Get your Social Security Statement instantly.

-- Request a replacement Social Security card, in nearly all states and the District of Columbia.

-- Appeal a decision we made on your claim.

-- Find out if you qualify for benefits.

Already receiving benefits? If so, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

-- Get your benefit verification letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) instantly.

People are also reading…

-- Check your information and benefit amount.

-- Change your address and telephone number.

-- Start or change your direct deposit.

-- Request a replacement Medicare card.

-- Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S instantly for tax season.

-- Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.

Create or sign in to your personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features.

Please share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New faces file for office

New faces file for office

ELKO – Political newcomers tossed their hat into the ring this week, running for election in several City and County races.

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is accused of punching another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charging a deputy…

ECVA director leaving post

ECVA director leaving post

ELKO – Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Executive Director Katie Neddenriep is planning to leave her job no later than June 10, and th…

Watch Now: Related Video

Riots shake France’s Corsica over assault on jailed nationalist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News