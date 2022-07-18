Soldier Creek fire contained at 40 acres

ELKO – A monsoonal weather pattern continues to be active in Nevada after thunderstorms sparked wildfires again Sunday.

A blaze at Soldier Creek about seven miles northeast of Lamoille burned nearly 40 acres before it was contained. A tenth of an acre or less burned off Brent Drive in Spring Creek and at Wood Hills four miles south of Wells.

A fire in northern Elko County was held in check at 21,440 acres but remains at only 15% contained. Ground and air resources continue to battle the blaze that started Wednesday near Draw Creek and is estimated to be fully contained by July 24. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Elko saw only a trace of precipitation on Sunday but Eureka reported a record .18 of an inch. This beats the previous record for that day from 2015 of .14 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for a mix of showers with a few dry thunderstorms likely in portions of northern Nye, White Pine, and southern Lander and Eureka counties. An excessive heat warning is in effect for southeastern Elko County through 11 p.m. Monday night due to highs possibly reaching the lower 100s after overnight lows only dropped to the low 70s.

Some areas south of Interstate 80 could see three-quarters to an inch of rain from showers on Monday. Winds will be strongest across far northern Nevada. Winds in Elko are expected to be 10-15 mph.