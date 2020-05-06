Some Elko County businesses reopen

ELKO – Who is open, when will they open, and will it be safe are the questions on the minds of nearly everyone in Elko County as business owners, customers and local authorities enter the reopening phase in the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Elko County Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to back any non-essential business that is choosing to reopen or stay closed the midst of state directives issued during the coronavirus pandemic, as some restaurants and retailers are complying with Phase 1 safety requirements.
But what the motion does not do is directly tell establishments to open, said Commissioner Jon Karr.
“We are being supportive of their decision to stay closed or open, but I’m not telling them to open,” he stated before the vote.
According to Mayor Reece Keener, the city has received several complaints of non-essential businesses opening.
“As of right now, we are required to provide a notice of violation to the establishments that have been reported,” Keener said in an interview with the Elko Daily Free Press.
With non-essential businesses still regulated under the emergency directive, Keener said he advised owners to realize what could happen by “putting their neck out and taking the risk.”
“I want them to go into this with both eyes wide open,” Keener said. “There could be some negative ramifications to them and their business.”
Approximately 130 Phase 1 stickers have been picked up by business owners at the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, said Billie Crapo, CEO.
The stickers, which are not limited to chamber members only, serve a dual purpose of showing customers that an establishment is either already compliant with CDC regulations, or is in the process of modifying their business to become compliant.
“It is the businesses’ responsibility to make sure they are compliant,” Crapo added.
The Chamber is not tracking who takes a sticker or who has opened.
The Elko Area Chamber is here to support all local businesses during these unprecedented and challenging times,” Crapo said.
The County Commissioners’ motion came after extensive discussion of the rural economic landscape and concern for business owners who are unable to pay employees who are out of work and have not yet received unemployment benefits.
Restaurants and retailers are slowly announcing their entrance back into semi-normal operations.
Nine local establishments — including clinics, retailers and business services – have posted their hours and services on Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority’s website.
Luciano’s posted on social media they are meeting COVID-19 requirements for dine-in customers as of May 3 with sanitizing of all spaces, and touchless payment.
Speedy Specs is set to reopen May 7 with all employees wearing masks and a new employee designated to clean and disinfect common surfaces and sanitize eyewear. Patients for eye exams must check in over the phone and must come alone; or for children, be accompanied by one adult.
Performance Athletic Club and Empower Fitness have also resumed operations.
George Goddard, owner of Cee Gee’s Saloon in Carlin, said he reopened on May 1 with social distancing guidelines in place, sanitizing the bar and seating areas when customers leave.
He told commissioners that he had to pay his employees out of his savings because they had not received unemployment benefits.
If he didn’t reopen his bar, “that would mean they would not have food for their families,” Goddard said.
Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam said he was behind Elko County returning to work, but with citizens maintaining personal accountability and when Gov. Steve Sisolak gives the green light to do so.
Currently, Elko County has tested 562 individuals and had 15 confirmed cases and one death, with 35 presumed positive cases (people who have mild to moderate symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but were not necessarily tested).
Putnam said the numbers were good but urged caution.
“Here in Elko County we’ve been extraordinarily lucky, and we’ve been very compliant,” Putnam said.
“Right now, we are controlling the virus. If we [reopen] with haste, the virus will control us, and we’re right back in the same situation or worse,” he added.
Commissioner Rex Steninger said he believed businesses should reopen immediately, stating the governor kept “moving the goalposts” every two weeks, and had not responded to a survey that all counties sent last week. However, there were rumors that Sisolak would announce a plan for reopening on May 7.
“That was five days ago, and nothing. And now it’s Thursday,” Steninger said. “I’m tired of that.”
Keener said he talked to Sisolak on Tuesday, who indicated rural Nevada is “ahead of where [the state] expected us to be.”
“There might be some announcement with respect to a timeline,” Keener said. “I pressed him two different times, and [Sisolak] did not want to elaborate on that.”
The fact that smaller retail shops are closed, which forces more people to shop at big box stores, is a breakdown in social distancing guidelines, Commissioner Cliff Eklund said Wednesday.
“It makes you wonder what we are doing,” Eklund said. “We’re closing down family businesses, keeping the big businesses, and funneling the whole population into a few stores …. Social distancing is not going to work.”
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi agreed with Eklund’s and Steninger’s points, arguing for more choice for consumers and allowing the free market to remedy the economy.
Businesses will implement safety measures with examples and models out there for owners to adapt, “but being closed doesn’t give them the opportunity to figure it out,” he said.
