Some Elko County businesses reopen

ELKO – Who is open, when will they open, and will it be safe are the questions on the minds of nearly everyone in Elko County as business owners, customers and local authorities enter the reopening phase in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Elko County Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to back any non-essential business that is choosing to reopen or stay closed the midst of state directives issued during the coronavirus pandemic, as some restaurants and retailers are complying with Phase 1 safety requirements.

But what the motion does not do is directly tell establishments to open, said Commissioner Jon Karr.

“We are being supportive of their decision to stay closed or open, but I’m not telling them to open,” he stated before the vote.

According to Mayor Reece Keener, the city has received several complaints of non-essential businesses opening.

“As of right now, we are required to provide a notice of violation to the establishments that have been reported,” Keener said in an interview with the Elko Daily Free Press.

With non-essential businesses still regulated under the emergency directive, Keener said he advised owners to realize what could happen by “putting their neck out and taking the risk.”