Some snow, fog for Christmas

ELKO – Light snow was falling in the Elko area on Christmas morning but no travel restrictions were reported on any highways.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service advised motorists to watch for patchy, freezing fog in the morning and again overnight.

The fog will give way to partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday through the end of the week, with highs in the 30s. A slight chance of snow returns on Sunday.

Precipitation for the water year that began in October stands at 2.26 inches, which is half an inch below normal. Precipitation for the calendar year is much higher at 14.75 inches. That’s more than 5 inches above normal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0