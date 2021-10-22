Sorenson is silver Champion of Elko County

SPRING CREEK – When local dentist Dr. Barry Sorenson leaves work, he goes to work in the community.

An active volunteer, Sorenson and his wife Desiree organize the youth family activities in Spring Creek and Elko.

Sorenson said without his wife, none of it would come together.

"She makes everything happen," Barry said. "We come up with ideas and make it happen or come to life."

Selected as the silver 2021 Readers' Choice Champion of Elko, an award he also won two years ago.

"I am grateful to be named Champion of Elko, but I think that without a bunch of other people, this doesn't happen for me," he said.

For example, one of the events the Sorensons plan each year is Breakfast with Santa. This fundraiser provides gifts and Christmas dinners to families in need and relies heavily on community participation.

"So many people in our community donate items that go to the auction," Sorenson said. "And there are so many who donate or buy items, which allows us to help 50-75 individuals who may not have a Christmas without our community's help."

Additionally, Sorenson volunteers as a coach for multiple youth and city recreation sports teams, including basketball, baseball, softball and football.

Recently, Sorenson, the Spring Creek Association and other community members, including Mike Popp, Chance Madigan, Sam McArtor and Ross Wines, renovated the Firehouse baseball fields and Schuckmann's Sports Complex.

"We all put so much time and effort into making the fields nice for the kids," Sorenson said.

Sorenson pointed to the support of "so many awesome people in the community" and the SCA staff and president and general manager Jessie Bahr for their work with the Fourth of July Freedom Festival, Movies at the Marina, Trunk or Treat, Santa Drive-By and Breakfast with Santa.

"Rusty Bahr at the Boys and Girls Club is also a huge help to us," he added.

Sorenson said as a dentist, he meets many people and learns about the community's needs. He and his staff also give presentations at schools "to learn the importance of taking care of their teeth."

Sorenson and his family moved to the area in 2010 when he joined Family Dental Care in Spring Creek and today works alongside Dr. Joseph Johnson.

"I get to work with one of the best people I know, Dr. Johnson, and our staff," he said. "The practice would not be what it is today, and we wouldn't be able to serve the community the way we can at this time."

Although Sorenson has received recognition as a Champion of Elko County, and he and his wife have been voted 2019 Volunteers of the Year by Spring Creek Association residents, the credit for those honors goes back to the community, he said.

"Ultimately, I want this to be about our entire community, not just me," Sorenson said. "I have my hands in a lot of things because I can't sit still. But without all of our community being involved, none of this happens."

