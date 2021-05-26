South Africa variant found in half of Elko County's lab-tested COVID cases

ELKO – Coronavirus cases continued to rise Tuesday in Elko County, and the latest state lab tests found a high percentage of the South African variant.

The county reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and five recoveries, for a total of 122 active cases. Hospitalizations decreased to six.

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory sequenced 12 samples from Elko County during the month of April, and half were identified as variant B.1.351. The variant was initially detected in South Africa in December 2020 and arrived in the United States in January, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

A Johns Hopkins Medicine article states this variant “may have the ability to re-infect people who have recovered from earlier versions of the coronavirus. It might also be somewhat resistant to some of the coronavirus vaccines in development.”

According to a study in Nature, “The percentage of positive antibodies that neutralized the South African variant was 12.4 fold lower for the Moderna vaccine than against the original coronavirus and 10.3 fold lower for the Pfizer vaccine.”