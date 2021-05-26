South Africa variant found in half of Elko County's lab-tested COVID cases

ELKO – Coronavirus cases continued to rise Tuesday in Elko County, and the latest state lab tests found a high percentage of the South African variant.
The county reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and five recoveries, for a total of 122 active cases. Hospitalizations decreased to six.
The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory sequenced 12 samples from Elko County during the month of April, and half were identified as variant B.1.351. The variant was initially detected in South Africa in December 2020 and arrived in the United States in January, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
A Johns Hopkins Medicine article states this variant “may have the ability to re-infect people who have recovered from earlier versions of the coronavirus. It might also be somewhat resistant to some of the coronavirus vaccines in development.”
According to a study in Nature, “The percentage of positive antibodies that neutralized the South African variant was 12.4 fold lower for the Moderna vaccine than against the original coronavirus and 10.3 fold lower for the Pfizer vaccine.”
“Researchers and officials reported that the prevalence of the variant was higher among young people with no underlying health conditions, and by comparison with other variants it is more frequently resulting in serious illness in those cases,” stated other articles summarized on Wikipedia.
The South African variant has also been found in a very low percentage of cases in Clark County (1.6%) and Washoe County (0.6%) but not in any other Nevada counties. It did not appear in Elko County until April.
Moderna reported this month that initial testing on a proposed booster shot increased the antibody response to South African and Brazil variants. There is no timetable on when it might be available.
The second most prevalent strain in Elko County was B.1.429, one of the variants that was first identified in California.
Variants from the United Kingdom and New York City were also found in Elko County samples.
No cases of the India variant were found in Elko County in April, but a few were reported in Carson City and Lyon County.
Variant data for May was not available.
The test positivity rate for all variants in Elko County stood at 12.9% on Tuesday, compared with a 4.4% statewide rate.
The latest surge in COVID-19 cases pushed Elko County’s total case numbers past the 5,000 mark.
Just under 21% of Elko County’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Vaccines are widely available for anyone age 12 and older.