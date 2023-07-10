ELKO – A man who drowned while jet-skiing at South Fork State Recreation Area on July 6 has been identified as Gary Fine, 59, of Carlin.

Emergency responders were called to the reservoir 10 miles southwest of Elko at 5:17 p.m. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported that Fine was jet-skiing when he jumped off of his jet ski and began swimming without his life vest. He was unable to get back to his jet ski and disappeared under the water.

Witnesses immediately responded, trying to assist him, but were unable to locate him under the surface of the water.

Law enforcement from Nevada State Parks, Nevada Department of Wildlife, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office used boats to search the area and were unable to locate him. A member from the Elko County Fire Department snorkeled in the area and was also unsuccessful in locating him. Efforts to locate Fine continued until approximately 8 p.m. that night.

On July 7 at approximately 8 a.m., the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search. The dive team was able to locate Fine approximately 100 feet from the shore.

“It is unknown why Fine was not able to get back onto his jet ski,” stated Undersheriff Justin Ames. “Fine had many years of experience as a boater and water enthusiast.”

“We will have further details once the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office completes an autopsy,” Ames said.