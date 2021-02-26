South Fork weekend walk

ELKO – Our activities and social lives have been extremely limited since the pandemic hit our region. However, there are still some great opportunities to get out and about in beautiful Elko County safely with others.
A recent group hike around one of the newly developed South Fork State Park trails provided a much needed break for about 15 people on Feb. 20.
Participants hiked from the east side boat ramp to the ranger station and back on a Saturday.
Doug Clarke, a member of the Elko Outdoor Adventure Club, helps organize several outings per year through “Meetup,” an online platform that helps people find similar folks to do things with. The Elko Outdoor Adventure Club involves hiking, camping, snowshoeing, kayaking and other outdoor activities.
“South Fork State Park was in charge of the hike and the club helped,” said Clarke. “The walk at South Fork was a great opportunity to get outside and get fresh air, visit with friends and meet people. I am looking forward to more exploring at South Fork when the park hosts its next walk.”
“The trail starts from the dam and it loops up here to our boat ramp, then it goes through Tomera Cove, through the East Campground and then it connects to where the ranger station is,” said Kaitlin Woodburn, a park ranger. "It also goes all the way to Tomera Ranch off the Lower South Fork Road. From there you can hike all the way to Southwest Meadows which is the Humboldt Loop Trail.”
The trail system at South Fork is still being worked on. In the spring the park will put up signs.
“We will have new trail maps that will have the map of the trails and the mileage on them,” Woodburn said.
Woodburn said the park is planning to include barriers at trail heads to prevent ATV or vehicles from using them.
“We are doing preventative measures to keep people from wrecking them.”
Woodburn said she will be in charge of spraying the new trails to keep the cheat grass down.
“I really like these trails,” Woodburn said.
The one our group walked on was mostly graveled and very flat, good for an easy hike.
“This gives you good views of the Lake,” Woodburn said.
According to Woodburn, a grant is partly responsible for establishing the trails.
The South Fork Dam project goes back to the 1938 Flood Control Act, when Congress authorized feasibility studies for building dams and reservoirs on waterways like the Humboldt River. The Nevada Legislature passed Senate Bill 153 in 1983, which allowed the State to issue revenue bonds for the construction of South Fork Dam.
The dam project was completed in 1988 using funding from the State of Nevada and donations from Elko County residents.
The area is popular for fishing, boating and camping. The new trail system adds an even greater dimension to the outdoor activities available at the park.
