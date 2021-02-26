South Fork weekend walk

ELKO – Our activities and social lives have been extremely limited since the pandemic hit our region. However, there are still some great opportunities to get out and about in beautiful Elko County safely with others.

A recent group hike around one of the newly developed South Fork State Park trails provided a much needed break for about 15 people on Feb. 20.

Participants hiked from the east side boat ramp to the ranger station and back on a Saturday.

Doug Clarke, a member of the Elko Outdoor Adventure Club, helps organize several outings per year through “Meetup,” an online platform that helps people find similar folks to do things with. The Elko Outdoor Adventure Club involves hiking, camping, snowshoeing, kayaking and other outdoor activities.

“South Fork State Park was in charge of the hike and the club helped,” said Clarke. “The walk at South Fork was a great opportunity to get outside and get fresh air, visit with friends and meet people. I am looking forward to more exploring at South Fork when the park hosts its next walk.”