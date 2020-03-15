Southern Idaho cases of coronavirus are closest to Elko

Keeping track of the spread of coronavirus in the Intermountain and Great Basin region isn’t easy. How is a traveler to know if the area they are going to has reported any cases?

As of Sunday morning, Nevada had 21 confirmed cases according to Johns Hopkins University. That compares to 11 cases according to the map posted at the Centers for Disease Control as of Friday, and only 1 confirmed case and 4 presumptive cases according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, whose latest update was posted five days ago.

Two cases were confirmed Saturday in south-central Idaho, according to the Times-News of Twin Falls. The state of Idaho now has five cases of coronavirus, the newspaper reported. Johns Hopkins lists the total at 4, while the latest CDC map showed zero cases in the state on Friday.

Utah has 14 cases, according to Utah.gov, but media were reporting a total of 19 cases on Sunday morning. That is up from six cases on Friday. Johns Hopkins lists the total at 10.

No cases have been confirmed in the Elko area. The southern Idaho cases are the closest to Elko, geographically.