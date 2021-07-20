Southwest Energy seeks access road for plant near Carlin

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management has opened public scoping for the proposed Southwest Energy LLC Emulsions Plant Secondary Access Road North of Carlin.

Any input, recommendations and concerns will be used to prepare an Environmental Assessment evaluating the impacts of construction and maintenance of the road. The scoping period ends August 13.

Southwest Energy is proposing to construct and maintain a road on public land administered by the BLM to access an emulsion plant on private land. The access road will be a secondary access road required by Elko County.

The company is requesting a BLM right-of-way grant totaling approximately 4.1 acres. The 60-foot-wide ROW will include a 26-foot-wide running surface, ditches, berms, and a temporary construction area.

The BLM asks interested individuals to address all written comments to the BLM Elko District Office, 3900 Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801, Attn: Elisabeth Puentes or fax them to (775) 753-0255.

Comments also may be submitted to tuscfo_nepa@blm.gov.