Southwest Gas addresses cornoavirus

Southwest Gas Corp. is indefinitely suspending service disconnections for customers facing financial hardship from the coronavirus closure.

The move was made “to offer peace of mind” to customers, stated the company in a press release issued on March 24.

Public offices and payment kiosks will remain open, with no more than 10 people allowed in the office at a time.

Customers are encouraged to access their account on its website or by the Southwest Gas mobile app.

Employees, such as technicians and crew members, will continue to serve customers, practicing social distance guidelines that require at least six feet between themselves and customers, forego handshakes and will not require signatures on paperwork left behind at this time.

“Our technicians will continue to interface with our customers, as needed, to ensure natural gas service is being delivered safely and securely,” the statement said.

As a result of enhanced hygiene practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, technicians and crew are required to wear protective gloves and safety glasses when making a call to a customer’s home or business.