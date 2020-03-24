Southwest Gas addresses cornoavirus

Southwest Gas Corp. is indefinitely suspending service disconnections for customers facing financial hardship from the coronavirus closure.
The move was made “to offer peace of mind” to customers, stated the company in a press release issued on March 24.
Public offices and payment kiosks will remain open, with no more than 10 people allowed in the office at a time.
Customers are encouraged to access their account on its website or by the Southwest Gas mobile app.
Employees, such as technicians and crew members, will continue to serve customers, practicing social distance guidelines that require at least six feet between themselves and customers, forego handshakes and will not require signatures on paperwork left behind at this time.
“Our technicians will continue to interface with our customers, as needed, to ensure natural gas service is being delivered safely and securely,” the statement said.
As a result of enhanced hygiene practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, technicians and crew are required to wear protective gloves and safety glasses when making a call to a customer’s home or business.
“Southwest Gas understands these are trying and challenging times for customers throughout our service territories. In addition to providing safe and reliable natural gas service, we want to assure you we are open for business as always and taking measures to protect your well-being as we face the continued spread of COVID- 19.”
“During these uncertain times, customers can continue to count on Southwest Gas to deliver clean, efficient, and affordable natural gas for cooking, heating your water and home, drying your clothes and more.”
To learn more, visit https://www.swgas.com/en/covid19.
