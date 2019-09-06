SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek residents and current Southwest Gas customers who are curious about the proposed $61.9 million gas pipeline are invited to the attend a consumer session on Thursday.
Hosted by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada, the session starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Spring Creek High School gym.
Representatives from Southwest Gas Corp. and the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection will also be in attendance.
Southwest Gas proposes to expand its natural gas service to include the Spring Creek expansion area by investing approximately $61.9 million in new pipeline and infrastructure.
Plans to bring natural gas to Spring Creek began in 2015, when Southwest Gas lobbied the Legislature to allow the utility to expand its infrastructure.
Since then, Debra Gallo, director of regulatory projects for Southwest Gas, spoke to the Elko County Board of Commissioners and the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors this year to inform them of the work that has gone into researching the customer base and gathering data.
The application was filed on June 13. If approved by the PUCN, 12.1 miles of the high-pressure main line, 22 miles of backbone distribution facilities and about 168 miles of distribution lines would be laid, providing service to nearly every residence in Spring Creek.
Of the $61.9 million, $60.3 million will be recovered through three rates. Specifically, $52.5 million will be recovered from all Northern Nevada customers, including new Spring Creek customers, through an Infrastructure Expansion Rate; and $7.8 million in new infrastructure costs will be recovered from the utility’s Elko District customers and new Spring Creek customers through a Local Expansion Area Charge. New Spring Creek customers will pay both those fees and a fixed charge of $30 per month.
If the PUCN adopts the Southwest Gas proposal, the special rate of general applicability would increase a single-family residential customer’s average monthly bill an estimated 98 cents in Northern Nevada outside the Spring Creek expansion area and outside the Elko District. The application proposes to increase the average Elko District single-family residential customer monthly bill an estimated $2.55.
According to the application, the estimated average single-family residential monthly bill for new Spring Creek customers will total approximately $103.85, which represents the current average monthly bill for existing Elko District customers ($70.35) plus an additional $33.50 for the three gas infrastructure expansion rates.
Gallo stated in June that work could start around 2021 after a year of obtaining permits and an environmental assessment, and designing and bidding the project.
A second consumer session related to the Spring Creek project is scheduled at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 in the PUCN’s Carson City office.
Documentation regarding the application, specifically Docket 19-06017, is on the PUCN website at www.puc.nv.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.