Southwest Gas continues Spring Creek installation

SPRING CREEK – Progress continues with the Southwest Gas Corp. expansion into the four sections of the Spring Creek Association.

Phase 2 of the project started last spring with residences and businesses along a designated route in each section. Crews laid a high-pressure pipeline in the fall, connecting businesses and residences near or off Lamoille Highway.

Director of Regulatory Projects Debra Gallo said crews are now working on the routes to each tract to provide distribution service for residences, commercial businesses and schools.

Gallo said the mild weather has helped with laying distribution pipe.

So far, 86% of commercial properties have signed up for service, with more than half of Spring Creek’s Phase 2 and 3 residents requesting natural gas.

“For 2022, we have started initial contact,” Gallo said. “If you’re on the plan for 2022 and 2023, you’ve gotten letters.”

Phase 2 kicked off in 2021, with construction for Phases 3 and 4 set for 2022 to 2026.

Gallo said it’s not too late to sign up for information and have a representative visit and talk about options for those interested in learning more about natural gas.

She also emphasized that pre-conversion inspections are free. “We would strongly encourage all residents to take advantage of that.”

“Conversions are very specific,” Gallo explained, “It depends on your house, your appliance, where your propane comes in. There are so many variables. Please reach out to us, and we’ll get something scheduled.”

Gallo said she also understood how people were anxious to sign up.

“Trying to build out all of Spring Creek over five to six years really is a lot of work,” Gallo said. “They are working hard to get this done.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0