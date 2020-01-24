Southwest Gas corrects billing estimates

ELKO – Changes in Southwest Gas Corp.’s average monthly bills have been clarified by the company following this week’s Elko Daily Free Press report on the Public Service Commission of Nevada’s actions.

The information in the original article was taken from tables in the PUCN’s decision, which did not reference the total estimated average bill.

Spring Creek expansion area customers who opt for natural gas utility service are estimated to have an average monthly bill of $110.25, which is slightly higher than Southwest Gas’ original estimated average monthly bill of $103.85, based on estimated usage of 64 therms.

“The numbers provided in the article and the table used estimated Spring Creek average bill of $70.35 and then added $39.90 as the estimated change – in reality, the estimated change which was approved is only $6.40 higher than what was in our application,” the company stated Friday.

Numbers for Elko and other northern Nevada customers were also slightly off.

Elko District customers could see their average monthly bill increase from a projected $70.35 (not $70.65) to $73.62 for 64 therms. That’s a 4.7 percent increase.

Northern Nevada customers who receive service outside the Elko District and Spring Creek expansion area could see an increase in their estimated average monthly bill from $71.34 to $72.41 (not $72.71) for 65 therms. That’s a 1.5 percent increase.

