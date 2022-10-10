 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southwest Gas donates $5,000 to GBC

GBC logo

ELKO -- The Great Basin College Foundation received a $5,000 donation from Southwest Gas on Sept. 29.

The GBC Foundation Board of Trustees voted to award funding to the Great Basin College Phi Theta Kappa: International Honor Society chapter. These funds will support student attendance at regional honor society conferences and leadership training.

The GBC Foundation is a separate, nonprofit entity whose mission and purpose is to cultivate, steward and manage resources from the community to benefit and support the students and programs of Great Basin College.

General donations received by the GBC Foundation fund special asks of the foundation, community involvement, program support, and student scholarships.

