Southwest Gas installation continues in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek’s natural gas expansion is continuing throughout the area with schools and residences getting connected to the utility.

Southwest Gas Corp. added natural gas lines to Landmark and Sunshine lanes and Solar West and Silver State drives in Spring Creek on Thursday, according to a Southwest Gas representative.

Recently, Spring Creek Middle School was the latest school to have a natural gas meter set. Meter installation is expected to be completed at Spring Creek High School by the end of the school year, the representative added.

Plans call for SW Gas to next install natural gas lines in the Sunset Ridge, Tract 300 section of the Spring Creek Association. Connectivity would run from Lamoille Highway along Licht Parkway to the site of the Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club.

Southwest Gas breaks ground for Spring Creek expansion The sight of construction soon to begin along Lamoille Highway “is going to generate a lot of buzz"

Installation of natural gas from Lamoille Highway along Palace Parkway to Bronco Drive in the Palace Heights section is expected to start the first week of May.

The installations are part of Phase 2 of the Spring Creek Expansion that started in 2021. Work on Phase 3 and 4 is slated to start this year and be completed in 2026.

WATCH NOW: Southwest Gas welcomes Elko Summit Estates to the family ELKO – Elko Summit Estate residents were treated to a freshly baked pie by Southwest Gas as the subdivision switches over to natural gas begin…

Southwest Gas broke ground on Phase 2 a year ago. The first phase of the $61.9 million project connected 62 residents of Elko Summit Estates to natural gas in 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0