Southwest Gas installs first Spring Creek meter

SPRING CREEK – The first natural gas meter of the Spring Creek Expansion has been installed at a business.

Southwest Gas Corp. announced Sinclair filling station and convenience store received the first meter in Spring Creek on Oct. 28.

The installation comes six months after Southwest Gas began the second phase of their expansion south of Elko.

In April, the utility broke ground to continue the pipeline along Lamoille Highway from the Elko Summit Estates. That subdivision received natural gas service four months before the groundbreaking.

This summer, construction of the $61.9 million project extended into residences of Vista Grande – Tract 200 closer to the highway.

On hand to mark Thursday's occasion were Sinclair owner Gus Khoury, Southwest Gas District Manager Frans Yorgesen, and Southwest Gas employees Jon Morgan and Charlie Duncan.

A formal ceremony by Southwest Gas will be announced in coming months.

For updates on the Spring Creek Expansion, visit www.springcreekgas.com.

