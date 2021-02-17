Southwest Gas looks to spring for second phase

SPRING CREEK – Potential natural gas customers in the Spring Creek area are on the map for 2021.
Southwest Gas Corp. is starting the second phase of its expansion into the homeowners association with an outreach campaign starting with Marina Hills-Tract 100 customers this month.
Residences and commercial businesses along Spring Creek Parkway, Country Club Parkway, including adjacent streets on Parkchester Way, Parkchester Drive, Country Club Lane, Fairway Lane, Spring Creek Plaza and Spring Creek View, will receive letters from the company to set up an appointment for conversions.
Debra Gallo, director of regulatory projects for Southwest Gas, said asking residents to contact the company was preferred “so that we’re not bothering people and we are making sure they are ready to talk to us.”
Southwest Gas completed the first phase of the expansion in December, bringing natural gas connections to 62 homeowners in the Elko Summit Estates. So far, 16 residents have converted their appliances and become customers, Gallo noted.
“We’ve anticipated starting construction in the spring of 2021,” she said.
Representatives from Southwest Gas will visit the homeowner to answer questions regarding the age and type of appliances, she added.
After Marina Hills, Southwest Gas will move through the association in numerical order. The designated routes are closer to Lamoille Highway but will reach further into each Tract in the next few years.
“We’ll provide service to schools, commercial businesses and residents that are directly along the route or adjacent to the route,” Gallo explained.
“For residents who are not along the 2021 expansion routes and want to find out more information and get ready, I suggest accessing the Spring Creek expansion website. We will start outreach for that next year,” she continued.
Gallo added that the company is reaching out to internet providers interested in taking advantage of the open trench to lay fiber optic cable.
CC Communications participated in the first phase. Other providers contacted by the company were White Cloud and Sat View, Gallo said.
Spring Creek residents are asked to visit springcreekgas.com to sign up for an appointment by a Southwest Gas representative and learn more about the expansion in their neighborhood and the conversion process.