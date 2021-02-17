Southwest Gas looks to spring for second phase

After Marina Hills, Southwest Gas will move through the association in numerical order. The designated routes are closer to Lamoille Highway but will reach further into each Tract in the next few years.

“We’ll provide service to schools, commercial businesses and residents that are directly along the route or adjacent to the route,” Gallo explained.

“For residents who are not along the 2021 expansion routes and want to find out more information and get ready, I suggest accessing the Spring Creek expansion website. We will start outreach for that next year,” she continued.

Gallo added that the company is reaching out to internet providers interested in taking advantage of the open trench to lay fiber optic cable.

CC Communications participated in the first phase. Other providers contacted by the company were White Cloud and Sat View, Gallo said.

Spring Creek residents are asked to visit springcreekgas.com to sign up for an appointment by a Southwest Gas representative and learn more about the expansion in their neighborhood and the conversion process.

