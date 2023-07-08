LAS VEGAS – Southwest Gas technicians and approved contractors routinely work in the areas where the company provides service. That work includes, but is not limited to, performing maintenance, service, locating gas lines, and routine leak surveys to ensure the safety of our system and support the company’s commitment to a sustainable energy future. Oftentimes, technicians will need access to the natural gas meter on the side of a customer’s home or business to perform that work.

The company reminds customers that if someone shows up to perform services that haven’t been requested, do not allow entry into their home or business until the technician’s identity can be verified. Ways to confirm a company technician’s identity include:

- Ask for an identification badge. The badge will have either the Southwest Gas logo or the Southwest Gas Contractor logo.

- Observe their uniform and company vehicle to see the appropriate logo.

- Inquire about their visit. Employees and contractors will identify the purpose of their visit.

- Customers can call Southwest Gas 24/7 to verify their identity at 877-860-6020.

Also be aware that Southwest Gas technicians will never show up at a customer’s home or business to demand payment with the threat of a disruption of service.

More tips on how to keep you and your family safe are available at www.swgas.com/en/safety#identify-employee.