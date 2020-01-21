Southwest Gas receives green light for Spring Creek expansion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The increase in rates was based on an agreement among Southwest Gas, the Regulatory Operations Staff of the PUCN, and the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, Gallo said.

“[The] expansion rates balance the interests of those customers receiving direct benefits from the project and those receiving indirect benefits from the project,” Gallo said. “The Commission accepted this Stipulation.”

The rates in the three service areas will become effective after facilities have been constructed and placed into service. They will be adjusted annually in Southwest Gas Corp’s annual rate adjustment application for additional facilities placed in service as the project builds out.

According to the PUCN’s order dated Dec. 24, Southwest Gas must file a new proposal for a rate change at either 120 days after the completion of the backbone and the company has spent $25 million in total costs, or at the end of the sixth year of construction, whichever comes first.

Based on preliminary estimates, natural gas service could be available by mid-2021, Gallo said. The duration also depends on the number of customers choosing the service.