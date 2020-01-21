Southwest Gas receives green light for Spring Creek expansion

SPRING CREEK – Southwest Gas has won state approval to begin its expansion into Spring Creek, a project that could take up to six years to complete.
The $61.9 million project will include infrastructure design, planning permits, and all other tasks required by a construction venture of this size, according to a statement released by the company.
“Expanding service to Spring Creek will allow residents and businesses greater flexibility for water heating, space heating, cooking, and clothes drying,” the statement read.
There were some modifications to the gas company’s application with the Public Utilities Commission, stated Debra Gallo, director of regulatory projects. Among them are new “average” bill amounts that will increase the surcharge for single-family residential customers in Spring Creek, Elko and elsewhere in northern Nevada.
Spring Creek expansion area customers who opt for the natural gas utility are estimated to have an average monthly bill of $110.25, which is up 56.7 percent, or $39.90, from the company's original estimate of $70.35.
Elko District customers could see their average monthly bill increase from a projected $70.65 to $73.62. That's a 4.7 percent increase.
Northern Nevada customers who receive service outside the Elko District and Spring Creek expansion area could see an increase in their estimated average monthly bill from $71.34 to $72.71. Calculated out, it would be a 1.5 percent increase.
The increase in rates was based on an agreement among Southwest Gas, the Regulatory Operations Staff of the PUCN, and the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, Gallo said.
“[The] expansion rates balance the interests of those customers receiving direct benefits from the project and those receiving indirect benefits from the project,” Gallo said. “The Commission accepted this Stipulation.”
The rates in the three service areas will become effective after facilities have been constructed and placed into service. They will be adjusted annually in Southwest Gas Corp’s annual rate adjustment application for additional facilities placed in service as the project builds out.
According to the PUCN’s order dated Dec. 24, Southwest Gas must file a new proposal for a rate change at either 120 days after the completion of the backbone and the company has spent $25 million in total costs, or at the end of the sixth year of construction, whichever comes first.
Based on preliminary estimates, natural gas service could be available by mid-2021, Gallo said. The duration also depends on the number of customers choosing the service.
“Any efficiencies gained in the permitting and engineering design process could allow the Company to serve customers sooner, weather permitting,” she said.
The backbone system will serve communities between Elko and Spring Creek, including the Elko Summit Estates. Current expansion plans do not extend the gas line into Lamoille.
For more information on the project, visit swgas.com/en/springcreek.