Speaking of Science: A matter of scale

Viruses contain around 4 million atoms and are, on average, one thousand times larger than oxygen and nitrogen molecules. They vary in both size and shape, from the roughly spherical rhinovirus (the cause of the common cold; rhino means nose) of 300 Å in diameter, to the narrow and elongated Ebola virus which can be nearly 10,000 Å long! Viruses such as the influenza virus (the cause of the common flu) and SARS-CoV-2 are roughly spherical and approximately 1,200 Å in diameter.

These masks are widely considered the best at protecting the wearer from bacteria and viruses, and, in the current pandemic, are generally reserved for frontline healthcare works most often exposed to SARS-CoV-2. The 95 in the name indicates how effective the masks are: filtering out approximately 95% of particles on the range of 1000 to 3000 Å. This means that individual viral particles are just small enough to be partially filtered out by these masks, although we’ll see below that viruses usually aren’t spread as single particles but rather in larger droplets. In contrast, most surgical and cloth masks have much larger pores (10,000 to 100,000 Å).

Perhaps one of the biggest misconceptions about viral spread is that for a mask to be effective, it must filter out all particles that are the size of a single virus. If this was the case, N95 masks would barely be sufficient to stop viral transmission, and cloth and surgical masks would be an absolute joke. Fortunately for everyone living through this pandemic, this is not the case. Viruses are very rarely spread as individual viruses floating through the air (called aerosols). Most of them, including SARS-CoV-2, are spread primarily as droplets: small specks of moisture and water that you expel when you breathe, talk, sneeze, or cough. In fact, the majority of these droplets are large enough that even a tissue or handkerchief is able to stop them, as anyone who has ever been sick with the cold knows (and in fact, the virus responsible for the cold is 3x smaller than the SARS-CoV-2 virus!). In addition, individual viral particles are likely still slowed down by masks, similar to the way traffic slows down when lanes merge on the freeway. This is in line with multiple studies that have found surgical and cloth masks greatly reduce how far someone sick expels the virus into their surroundings through the nose and mouth.