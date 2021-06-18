Special election for school bond coming in November

Since PAYG’s defeat, Elko County and local governments have applied for a portion of the 75-cents within their $3.64 tax limit that could go into effect next spring and applied to fiscal year budgets starting in 2023.

Johnson noted that there would be enough to go around for everyone should the school district win back 50 cents from the expired 75-cent rate in the special election.

“If voters approve this [bond] proposal, there would be 25 cents available for one or more of the local governments to take in combination based on how the overlapping entities work,” he said.

According to Johnson, the proposal is flexible enough to issue up to $150 million in bonds but could be set for a lower amount. The money brought in from the 50-cent tax rate would also be placed into a debt service fund to repay the bond and possibly be invested according to state laws on interest earnings. He did not add those numbers into his pro forma submitted to the board.

The goal is to have enough funding to pay for projects over the next ten to twenty years and repay the bonds.