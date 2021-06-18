Special election for school bond coming in November

ELKO – A new school capital funding plan is inching toward a special election in the fall, but the outcome will not affect taxpayer’s wallets – with or without Pay-As-You-Go.
Elko County School Board Trustees unanimously approved a resolution that outlines the school district’s need to pay for building projects, upgrades and routine maintenance of facilities through a bond proposal of 50 cents for up to 20 years.
The motion was made by Luc Gerber and seconded by Robert Leonhardt.
If approved by the Elko County Debt Management Commission, it could make its way to the voters in a special election tentatively set for Nov. 16.
According to financial adviser Marty Johnson of JNA Consulting Group from Boulder City, the district’s general operating fund could not support building or maintenance projects if the bond question fails to win approval through the Debt Management Commission or voter approval.
Also, the district would only have the amount accumulated through the 75-cent property tax levy through June 30, 2022, to spend, Johnson added.
The board’s action comes seven months after the 75-cent property tax levy renewal failed to pass in November’s general election, with 58% of active registered voters marking “no” on the ballot.
Since PAYG’s defeat, Elko County and local governments have applied for a portion of the 75-cents within their $3.64 tax limit that could go into effect next spring and applied to fiscal year budgets starting in 2023.
Johnson noted that there would be enough to go around for everyone should the school district win back 50 cents from the expired 75-cent rate in the special election.
“If voters approve this [bond] proposal, there would be 25 cents available for one or more of the local governments to take in combination based on how the overlapping entities work,” he said.
According to Johnson, the proposal is flexible enough to issue up to $150 million in bonds but could be set for a lower amount. The money brought in from the 50-cent tax rate would also be placed into a debt service fund to repay the bond and possibly be invested according to state laws on interest earnings. He did not add those numbers into his pro forma submitted to the board.
The goal is to have enough funding to pay for projects over the next ten to twenty years and repay the bonds.
“As you can see, 50 cents would be sufficient to basically cover the cost of repaying the bonds,” Johnson explained. “Some of these bonds are for 10 years, and the rest are 20-year bonds. We have the flexibility to do shorter bonds if we can afford them, and we want to pay them off quicker. We’re just setting the outside limits in terms of what we’re able to do.”
The bonds would start July 1, 2023, not overlapping with the out-going PAYG tax if approved.
“One will end, the other would begin, and that would result in a net decrease in the tax rate the district levies,” Johnson added.
Regardless of how much funding goes to the school district, county or municipal governments, taxpayers will not see any difference in their tax bill.
During board discussion, Leonhardt sought clarification for the taxpayer’s expense from Johnson. “If it doesn’t pass, the taxpayers don’t see a savings. It just goes somewhere else.”
“In the event that the other local governments step in and take that entire 75 cents, yes, that is true,” Johnson replied. “The tax rate that a homeowner pays would not go down. It’s just how that tax rate is allocated would change.”
Elko County Treasurer Cheryl Paul confirmed Johnson’s statement. Once the 75-cent Pay-As-You-Go sunsets, it will be absorbed into other entities, but taxes overall will not reduce, she said.
According to NRS 387.3287, voters are asked to approve details of the property tax when it comes up in an election. It includes the rate, purpose and duration not to exceed 20 years—and an estimate established by the board of trustees of the increase in the amount of property taxes that an owner of a new home with a fair market value of $100,000 will pay if the question passes.
It is not an additional tax levied upon the taxpayer, Paul said.
So far, Elko’s city council approved 17.77 cents to close the gap of its maximum tax rate. Carlin asked for 18.75 cents, and Wells is seeking 19.09 cents. Elko County is also considering its options to claim some of the freed-up 75-cent tax.
Speaking to the board of trustees, on May 11, Johnson presented several options for the board, recommending a 20-year 50-cent bond to generate enough funds to pay for projects in that time frame. He compared it to other scenarios – even a 50-cent PAYG – that each resulted in sharp balance decreases for approximately 10 years, except for a 10-year 75-cent bond possibility.
He estimated if the 20-year 50-cent bond question were to pass, it could issue $167.3 million and provide $191.3 million in available funding, garnering $205.8 million in total debt service.
Bonds could be sold via direct placement with a bank or government program or as a public offering to investors.
At the May 11 meeting, the board of trustees approved a Capital Improvement Plan for the next 10 years. The projects include classroom expansions at seven schools, a new CTE building at Spring Creek High School, a master plan expansion at Flag View Intermediate, a remodel of Elko High School’s 104-year-old Main Building and a new elementary school in Elko.
Other items listed include mechanical upgrades at four Elko schools and Jackpot Combined School, along with asphalt repair and seal coating, ADA and fire alarm upgrades, and multiple civil projects district-wide.
According to the CIP plan, the estimated total for the projects spread out over 10 years is $420,623,157.
According to Nevada law, school-related capital funding plans to be approved by the voters. By statute, Elko County’s Pay-As-You-Go was implemented in 1986, starting as a 25-cent levy. It was renewed in 1989 for a 25-cent increase and again in 1992 for another 25-cents.
The tax was retained in two more elections, last winning approval in 2010 with 57.3% of the voters.
Throughout PAYG’s 34-year lifespan, the school district estimated the tax levy had paid more than $200 million in building projects, including several brand new schools and expansions throughout the district to keep up with increasing population growth and maintain aging structures.
With the bond resolution approved by the school board on June 8, the next step is taking it to the Debt Management Commission. It notifies the county of the district’s proposal for the bonds and determines an emergency exists that is necessary to call for a special election on the bond proposal.
The election question would then go before the board of trustees to be finalized on June 29 before it is forwarded to the Elko County Clerk.
According to Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman, this is the second special election since 2011, when voters went to the polls to elect the U.S. House of Representatives for District 2.
The cost of the election is incurred by the school district and is estimated to run $70,000 to $80,000, she said.
All active registered voters will receive sample ballots 15 days before the election and a mail-in ballot.
“There will be an early voting location and one polling location, which have yet to be determined,” Jakeman explained.
The clerk’s office is also looking at other dates such as Nov. 30 or Dec. 14 for the election, she added.