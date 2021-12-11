Special election to determine fate of school bond

ELKO – Voters will head to the polls for a special election on Tuesday to determine the fate of future capital projects funding.

On the ballot is the general obligation bond question that asks if the Elko County School District should be authorized to issue up to $150 million in bonds to finance capital projects.

If approved, it would continue capital funding after the expiration of Pay-As-You-Go on June 30, 2022.

So far, about 3,500 ballots have been returned by mail, said Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman on Friday. More than 26,500 were sent to active registered voters.

The Elko County Library is the only polling location for the special election, Jakeman added. Masks are not required.

Ballots may also be dropped off at the library or the Elko County Clerk’s office no later than 7 p.m.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Dec. 14 and received in the Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on the seventh day after the election.

The Clerk’s office has notified voters of ballots that were returned without a signature or with a mismatched signature. Those individuals have until 5 p.m. Dec. 23 to resolve any discrepancies.

The vote comes 13 months after Pay-As-You-Go was not renewed for another 10 years in the 2020 General Election.

In May, school board members approved a new funding proposal for voter approval to replace the outgoing 75-cent levy that paid for multiple school buildings, maintenance and ADA projects since 1986.

The ballot question states that the bond “is not expected to result in the increase of existing property tax rates … [or] result in an increase in the property taxes that a new homeowner pays.”

However, since the Debt Management Commission approved the special election in June, the debate has increased over the past few months, with local citizens and government officials weighing in on the pros and cons of approving the 50-cent school bond for up to 21 years.

Supporters of the bond, including the Citizens for Elko County Schools led by former Elko Mayor Chris Johnson, have urged the community to vote “yes,” to continue capital project funding for multiple projects throughout the district, which is not covered by the school district’s General Fund used for daily operations.

Mayor Reece Keener and Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi have also expressed support of the bond, asking the public to consider the future with or without the bond.

Opponents who have spoken against passing the school bond claim the school district has lacked transparency regarding spending, and pointed to controversy regarding school board and administration resignations and mask mandates over the summer as concerns.

Three Elko County Commissioners — Wilde Brough, Cliff Eklund and Rex Steninger — voiced their opinions against the bond, wondering if PAYG funds could have been spread out to other schools for building projects over the years instead of multi-million dollar projects in Elko.

Early voting results will be released after the polls close at 7 p.m.

