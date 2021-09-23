Special supper at Luciano's featured locally grown products

ELKO -- Local food producers pronounced a “restaurant takeover” with chef Luc Gerber on Sept. 17 at Luciano’s in Elko.

This takeover was orchestrated by Brough Ranch of Clover Valley, Gardenzilla of Spring Creek, Lotspeich Family Farm of Starr Valley and Son Kissed Farm of Osino. Gerber and his staff prepared a five-course gourmet meal available by reservation only, using only locally produced fresh products.

Wagyu Beef was provided by Brough ranch. Fresh vegetables were provided by Gardenzilla and Lotspeich Family Farm. Flowers to adorn the tables were provided by Lotspeich Family Farm and Son Kissed Farm and arranged with the incredible talents of Brooke Ballard.

Guests had the opportunity to taste nontraditional dishes.

One diner said she was afraid of the beef tongue terrine, but it turned out to be her favorite.

“This was the best meal ever,” one patron stated following the meal.

Each course featured a wine pairing, and patrons were able to buy the wine to take home after the dinner.

This restaurant takeover event was the first of more planned for the future to highlight the variety and quality of foods produced and grown locally.

“It always amazes me just how much variety, quality and abundance our local growers can offer our community,” Gerber said. “They are a wonderful upbeat group of people that love what they do and [are] a pleasure to work with no matter the venue or event! I highly recommend swinging by a market to support them. You won’t be disappointed!"

