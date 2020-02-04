Speeders are on law enforcement’s radar

ELKO -- One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols through Feb. 17, for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion per year.

“Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash or a fatality,” stated a release from the sheriff’s office. “The faster you drive, the less time you have to react. As your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.”

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Nevada Highway Patrol and other agencies across the state to slow down drivers and make the roads and highways safer.

“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding,” stated the department.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

