ELKO – The City of Elko is awaiting completion of preliminary engineering on the Sports Complex that has delayed the bidding process after the City Council approved the second phase of the facility.

It’s been six weeks since the council unanimously voted for staff to seek bids. The progress of a new recreation center and swimming pool hinges on completion of additional ball fields. However, the next step hasn’t advanced beyond the vote, according to City Manager Jan Baum.

“We have not gone out to bid yet because the engineering is still not 100%,” she explained on Monday.

Baum noted that the bids could be affected by the delay.

“The timing is getting difficult because we are well into construction season and that may affect bid pricing,” she said.

Members of the City Council voted March 28 on the project that includes three synthetic-turf ball fields, a parking lot, concession and restrooms.

Engineers estimated the base bid at $9.3 million and $2.2 million for additions.

Ahead of that vote, City Council voted 4-1 to move forward with the Sports Complex’s new fields that would replace Kump and Herrera fields to make way for a new recreation and events center to be constructed by the Boys & Girls Club of Elko, despite being turned down for funding from the William N. Pennington Foundation.

Continuation of the Sports Complex project received support from Mayor Reece Keener and council members Clair Morris, Giovanni Puccinelli and Mandy Simons. Councilman Chip Stone voted against the project, citing concerns over funding.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr said the Club intended to "pivot" but move forward with the project, noting the organization had hired architects and was entering the design stage of the recreation center.

On April 25, Bahr announced two design concepts for an indoor or combination indoor/outdoor pool were being prepared to unveil to the community for a public vote.