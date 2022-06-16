Sports complex open for business

ELKO – It has taken awhile for the City of Elko to get the new Sports Complex up and running.

First there was the planning stage, then the construction took time and, finally, it was tough to get the grass to grow in poor soil where the fields are located. But all that is in the past, and as of Thursday, June 16, sportsmen and women can shout from the top of their lungs, “Let’s play ball!”

“Back in 2010 we did some master planning and we looked at all of our sports leagues from youth to adults and we were running out of space to accommodate all the use," said Director of Parks and Recreation James Wiley during a grand opening ceremony. "The city has owned this property for decades and so we decided this would be a good site to develop some extra fields.”

“We started with having some public meetings back in 2012,” Wiley said. “From that we developed a couple of concepts and we put that out for public vote. What you see is kind of the layout from what they chose.”

Wiley talked about some of the delays, including permitting with the Army Corps of Engineers. Construction was originally planned to start in 2016, but did not actually begin until 2018.

“It took two seasons to construct it and along with that, we had a lot of challenges with growing grass down here. There are poor soil conditions. Soluble salts are very thick. We have had to mitigate that through soil treatments. It’s taken three seasons. We did some test games a couple weeks ago here with Little League and it played nice.”

The final price tag for the project was $10.2 million. Three more fields are planned as well as football and soccer fields, but the foundation work has already been done for those so the sticker shock won’t be as bad.

Wiley said he hopes the complex will attract leagues from outside the community to boost the economy.

“Staff did a tremendous amount of work,” said Mayor Reece Keener. “A big shout out to them.”

He thanked contributors, including the Pennington Foundation, Nevada Gold Mines, Newmont Corporation, Kinross Bald Mountain, Southwest Gas, Concrete Construction Supply, and Pacific Steel and Recycling.

Keener also thanked Wiley, former Mayor Chris Johnson, City Manager Curtis Calder, City Engineer Bob Thibault and Elko City Council members for their involvement in the project.

“Congratulations to the City of Elko,” said former Mayor Johnson, who was at the helm when the project got started. “It reminds me that to be successful, we have to think in decades. We need to continue with that as a community to keep looking forward and moving on. Elko is such a special place.”

After the ribbon cutting on the field, the first ball was pitched and hit. Mark “Rhino” Hillyer, who has played and umpired in the region for more than 40 years, years threw out the first pitch.

“It’s something that we have been born and raised with, it gets a lot of people out of the house,” said Hillyer. “We like to compete. It’s about time that Elko got a nice park like this and it will be appreciated through the years.”

