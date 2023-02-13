ELKO — Students at four elementary schools in Elko County School District are building their home libraries with thanks to a statewide initiative to encourage reading at home as a family activity.

Spread the Word Nevada kicked off the start of their literary services in Elko County during the week of January 23 at Spring Creek Elementary, Northside Elementary, Liberty Peak Elementary, and Grammar No. 2 Elementary.

Each child in attendance received three gently used books and two brand new books. The family literacy nights were highly attended.

Director of Elementary Education Candice Tournahu said the book distributions and reading events will continue at the selected schools.

“Each month students will choose books to add to their personal home libraries. Additionally, students' families will have an opportunity to learn different read aloud techniques and strategies on a bimonthly basis.”

“Spread the Word Nevada had a tremendous experience adopting the four schools in Elko County,” said STWN Program Facilitator Heather Krall. “Our STWN staff would like to thank all the principals, teachers, and faculty at our new schools as well as the Elko community for the spectacular hospitality.”

“Our district is very lucky to have been chosen and we hope to expand Spread the Word Nevada to more campuses next year,” said Tournahu.

This sponsorship is made possible thanks to funding from the additional Community

Recovery Grants approved by Nevada lawmakers to direct relief dollars to those organizations who can make immediate impacts for constituents to alleviate challenges the pandemic introduced to the state.