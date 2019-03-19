Try 3 months for $3
Snow totals
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Snow is in the forecast for Elko’s first day of spring.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 50 percent chance of snow turning to rain Wednesday. Spring officially arrives Wednesday afternoon.

The forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain and snow Thursday before a brief break on Friday, followed by more rain and snow over the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid-50s.

Elko has received 51.8 inches of snow so far this season, which is 147 percent of average.

Winnemucca’s 38.8 inches is more than twice the average.

