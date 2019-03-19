ELKO – Snow is in the forecast for Elko’s first day of spring.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 50 percent chance of snow turning to rain Wednesday. Spring officially arrives Wednesday afternoon.
The forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain and snow Thursday before a brief break on Friday, followed by more rain and snow over the weekend. Highs will climb into the mid-50s.
Elko has received 51.8 inches of snow so far this season, which is 147 percent of average.
Winnemucca’s 38.8 inches is more than twice the average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.