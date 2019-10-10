SPRING CREEK – Residents who contracted work by an out-of-state solar power installer could receive compensation for payments made on incomplete work after the Nevada State Contractors Board revoked the company’s license last week.
Altaray NV LLC, a solar power installer based out of American Fork, Utah, had its license revoked Oct. 2 by the Nevada State Contractors Board.
According to the board’s website, the company received two complaints between January and March, alleging six violations of NRS Chapter 624. Among the violations were disregard or violation of building laws, failure to establish financial responsibility, and contracting without a license.
Spring Creek Association sent an email alert to homeowners on Oct. 9. It informed them of the recent developments and agencies to contact to file claims or complaints if they had contracted work with Altaray.
“We have spoken with many residents who have been negatively affected by projects started by Altaray Solar,” the association stated. “We have contacted the State Contractors Board, Attorney General’s Office, as well as others to help define a route of relief for those affected.”
Complaints received by the association included incomplete projects and a lack of response from the company.
Altaray’s C-2 electrical contractor’s license was issued on June 13, 2018. A City of Elko business license was issued a year ago, and is set to expire at the end of the month.
Last week, the Nevada State Contractors Board revoked Altaray’s contractor’s license, fined the company $10,000, and levied another $1,850 in fees.
In the SCA alert, the association urged former Altary customers to contact the SCA, Attorney General’s Office, or state contractors board to resolve their problems.
“If you do not make formal complaints, the likelihood of something happening to fix the issue diminishes.”
