Spring Creek ambulance service on hold

Cabaniss told Commissioners that staff had been hired in January and were in the midst of six months of field training. As part of the lease agreement for the building and the land, the ambulance would provide in-kind services at Spring Creek events and pay the property tax and utility expenses incurred at the location.

Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager, said Wednesday it was "disappointing" to learn of the ambulance service's decision to hold off on the station after a year-and-a-half of discussions.

"That was a little frustrating, but I understand the COVID issues, and why," she said.

At the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors meeting Wednesday, directors unanimously approved a motion to rescind the lease due to the developments. They next discussed how to proceed with the property, which was for sale before the ambulance service expressed interest in the station.

Putting the location back on the market, leasing it to a business, or holding it until the county's budget had enough money to re-establish in Spring Creek were among the options discussed by board members.

Board Chairman Josh Park and director-at-large Jake Reed each expressed hope that the ambulance service might reconsider and return in a few months.