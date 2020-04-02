Spring Creek ambulance service set for summer launch

The population growth of the area was another contributing factor, as calls are steadily increasing each year, Cabaniss said. In 2019, there were more than 700 calls from the Spring Creek area, including Jiggs, Lee, South Fork, Pleasant Valley and Lamoille.

An ambulance service within Spring Creek could reduce response time by 10-12 minutes, Cabaniss told the Elko Daily Free Press in June.

The five-year agreement allows the Elko County Ambulance to lease the property and building at 451 Spring Creek Parkway, paying for utilities and property tax, along with maintaining the property.

Costs will be paid out of the Elko County Ambulance Fund, Cabaniss told the county commissioners.

In exchange for rent, the ambulance will serve Spring Creek and provide standby service at three Spring Creek Association events each year, according to the lease agreement.

Cabaniss said renovations to the old SCA offices had not been scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and emergency directives from the federal government and Gov. Steve Sisolak.

However, the building has sufficient space to repurpose it for offices, living quarters, storage and training space.

“The facility is tailored to provide a large meeting and training space,” Cabaniss said.

