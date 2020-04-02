Spring Creek ambulance service set for summer launch

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek’s ambulance service could be operational this summer, barring any delays from the coronavirus quarantine.
Elko County Ambulance finalized the last step in securing a station house on March 18 when the Elko County Commissioners unanimously approved a lease agreement, allowing the service to take possession of the former Spring Creek Association offices.
“We are working collaboratively with the SCA and Elko County to bring services to a delivery location from within Spring Creek,” said ambulance director Lee Cabaniss.
“We are still providing services, as always, from our current station in Elko.”
Staff was hired in January, beginning six months of field training.
When the station opens, a paramedic and advanced EMT will staff one ambulance on a 12-hour shift.
“We are exploring options to place an additional back-up or reserve ambulance at the station as well,” Cabaniss explained.
Last year, Elko County Ambulance decided to establish a station in Spring Creek when the City of Wells withdrew from the county ambulance service and contracted with another provider.
The population growth of the area was another contributing factor, as calls are steadily increasing each year, Cabaniss said. In 2019, there were more than 700 calls from the Spring Creek area, including Jiggs, Lee, South Fork, Pleasant Valley and Lamoille.
An ambulance service within Spring Creek could reduce response time by 10-12 minutes, Cabaniss told the Elko Daily Free Press in June.
The five-year agreement allows the Elko County Ambulance to lease the property and building at 451 Spring Creek Parkway, paying for utilities and property tax, along with maintaining the property.
Costs will be paid out of the Elko County Ambulance Fund, Cabaniss told the county commissioners.
In exchange for rent, the ambulance will serve Spring Creek and provide standby service at three Spring Creek Association events each year, according to the lease agreement.
Cabaniss said renovations to the old SCA offices had not been scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and emergency directives from the federal government and Gov. Steve Sisolak.
However, the building has sufficient space to repurpose it for offices, living quarters, storage and training space.
“The facility is tailored to provide a large meeting and training space,” Cabaniss said.
