Spring Creek amenities get spruced up

SPRING CREEK – New sports fields, upgrades at the Horse Palace and more recreation areas were part of the Spring Creek Association's busy summer to improve aging amenities.

"Our goal is to have our community enjoy the amenities for years to come," said SCA president and general manager Jessie Bahr.

The SCA began projects at several amenities to meet those goals, including the Horse Palace, the Marina, Schuckmann's Sports Complex, and other outdoor areas.

This summer, electronic gates were also installed to monitor member and non-member usage and create a measure of security in light of acts of vandalism that have resulted in thousands of dollars in damages.

Bahr said the improvements are part of the association's strategic planning goals to "update, upgrade and add new items at amenities to meet the growing demand."

The demand stems from nearly 16,000 residents living in Spring Creek, which "continues to evolve and move in a positive direction," she said.

To determine priorities, Bahr said the association considered the demographics of the population and sought opinions from members through surveys, social media and volunteer committees.

"The SCA board and staff listened to the resident's wants and needs" and completed assessments targeting the health and use of each amenity. "Property owners play a major role when looking at upgrading amenities," she explained. "Their suggestions and ideas have a heavy influence on decisions."

Each facility was evaluated based on its existing structures, infrastructure, equipment, grounds and fixtures. Age, wear and tear were also examined by the SCA staff. Then a facility use assessment determined which resources were "necessary to provide for residents of all ages during day-to-day use, special events, occasions and emergencies."

Before plans were implemented, Bahr said the SCA kept an eye on expenses. "Costs are always a consideration," she said. "The SCA has a fiduciary duty to make sure resources are available on time and according to set priorities."

Implementing new technology factors in to "maintain the quality of life which makes Spring Creek so desirable to live in," she added. "There must be a fine balance when offering more things to do for everyone."

The community's response to the upgrades has been positive, Bahr said.

"People of all ages are loving the upgrades and additions. There's more to do for families, children, and the young at heart to get out and enjoy their community now," she said.

The Horse Palace

"It's a work in progress, said Annette Kerr, SCA vice president, as she walked through the Horse Palace, describing its renovation process.

The arena is dedicated to equestrian and rodeo events. This summer, new roofing, a restroom remodel and new PRCA-rodeo-approved gates were installed after the SCA board of directors approved $300,000 to fund the renovations.

The SCA's decision to add removable gates and panels to replace those set in concrete helps the SCA market the facility for various events, Kerr said.

She added that it allows flexibility to rearrange gates for specific events, such as barrel racing and gymkhana.

"We went big time because we thought we could get more events with professional-quality equipment," Kerr added. "It will last. It's an investment."

Movable gates also allow the venue more functionality. Kerr explained that the indoor arena could host trade shows, softball practices and much more.

The first group to try out the arena was the Elko County High School Rodeo Club on Oct. 8-10 that ran dual events for the junior high riders.

"We're trying to make it a multi-purpose center for equestrian and events," Kerr said.

In future stages, the Horse Palace will replace lights and heaters and remodel the entrance.

Constructed in 1973, the Horse Palace is located in the Palace Heights – Tract 300 section. According to the SCA website, the facility includes 200 temporary horse stalls, 35 covered stalls, an outdoor arena with exterior lighting, warm-up rings, dressage rings, and hunt seat rings.

The Horse Palace is open seven days a week. It includes a bar and coffee shop/restaurant, which will undergo separate renovations later.

Another feature that the SCA is looking to restructure is the mezzanine that looks out over the entire arena. After structural engineers remodel it to hold more people, it could be used as box seating, an announcer's booth or a dining area.

It's an example of the Horse Palace's potential. Kerr said. "It's an opportunity waiting for us to turn that into something."

She added that the Horse Palace hosted an annual haunted house, concerts, and dirt bike competitions years ago, which could happen again once renovations are fully complete.

"We have big visions for it," Kerr said.

Recently, the SCA installed a playground set outside the arena and has used it for summer and Halloween drive-in movie nights, lending to its potential for family-friendly activities.

In addition to entertainment and sporting events, plans are in the works to have Elko County give the Horse Palace an emergency shelter designation for Spring Creek and surrounding areas.

Kerr, who served as Elko County's Emergency Manager, said the Horse Palace could serve as an evacuation center with enough room for people and animals and RV hookups.

"At Red Cross shelters, you can't bring animals into their shelters anymore," she said, adding that current renovations are targeting the kitchen and bathrooms, which also makes the Horse Palace a stronger candidate as a shelter.

Covid-19 and backups in shipping delayed much of the progress the SCA hoped to accomplish by the fall of 2021. Kerr said the entire project is a five-to-ten-year plan, with interior remodels to be completed soon.

Spring Creek Marina

Early this fall, new basketball, pickleball and tennis courts were installed next to the sand volleyball pit overlooking the Spring Creek Marina.

It was another feature added to the amenity as a result of community surveys and polling.

"Homeowners asked for more outdoor activities, including tennis and basketball courts," Bahr explained. "The sports court not only brought these two ideas together but included the popular and growing game of pickleball."

H2Go Watersports added a launching dock for their kayak, stand-up paddleboard, and pedal boat rentals for water recreationists this summer. Inflatable water trampolines and water bouncers were also available for kids.

Shuckmann’s Sports Complex

On Aug. 21, the William "Bill" Hartsfield Football Field was dedicated, one week after the Spring Creek Junior Football League hosted the first annual Rumble in the Rubies league team tournament.

Bahr said that the new sports fields were an example of the SCA's recognition of youth sports and recreation in the community.

Completed through in-kind donations by Legarza Exploration, Summit Engineering, Silver State Rock Products, Donnelly Sports and the SCA board of directors, Bahr said the project was a "priority" due to the lack of available fields for growing youth sports organizations.

It was named for Hartsfield, a 24-year employee with the Spring Creek Association who served from 1997 to 2021.

The project is one step toward further collaboration with local youth sports organizations, Bahr added.

"Memories of games, teammates, families, fun and growing up are now being cultivated and built in our own backyard," she said. "We hope to continue to work with the organizations to build on the current foundation, and we look forward to the progress in the future."

Spring Creek Golf Course

Under a water conservation plan, the "greens and fairways were in great shape this year," Bahr said, thanks to new technology that doubles as a cost-effective measure and conservation tool.

"The SCA has been improving the watering/sprinkler system that allows the golf staff to know exactly when and how much water is being used," Bahr explained. "We know when and where to conserve as needed."

Additionally, the golf course offered junior golf and other scrambles to their schedule.

"New programs for all ages have been a big hit, and it continues to grow each year," Bahr said. "The Spring Creek Golf Course saw the most play this year than we ever have in the past, which is a positive trend."

Shooting Range

Due to a grant from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the SCA improved the shooting range with new fencing, gates, protective berms, wider firebreaks and restroom renovation.

New shade covers were also installed, "adding to the enjoyment of shooting, even when it's hot outside," Bahr said.

Skeet and Trap Range

This year saw the Skeet and Trap Range host its first tournament, Bahr said.

It followed renovations that included new fencing, new roads and new directions for the targets.

Shooting stations were also rearranged, "giving enthusiasts a slightly different look at the targets," she said.

Campground

Considering fire prevention, Spring Creek Association staff and crews from the Nevada Division of Forestry removed wildfire fuels and created more clearings.

The work crews also widened open sites and installed 15 new fire pits, Bahr said.

Vista Grande Park

Located on Brent Drive, the SCA installed new playground equipment this year.

Baseball and softball fields were also redesigned.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.