Spring Creek animal control calls down

SPRNG CREEK – Spring Creek area animal control calls are down from a year ago, according to a report from the Elko County Sheriff’s office.

Lt. Doug Fisher provided the numbers for the first six months of the year to the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors on July 27.

“We have received 569 animal control calls for service through dispatch,” Fisher reported. This is 70 less calls for service than in 2021.

Up until June 30, animal control services were contracted and paid for by the Spring Creek Association. It covered the cost of one animal control officer to oversee the Spring Creek area.

Currently, Elko County is covering the costs for animal control after Spring Creek’s agreement was not renewed by the board of directors.

SCA president and general manager Jessie Bahr said that the animal control services are typically provided by counties, but an additional officer was added by the association to ensure coverage for animal calls specifically in the Spring Creek area.

However last fall, in preparation for high inflation, the SCA implemented budget cuts. The inflation forecast prompted the board to remove the animal control expense and ask the county to cover it through the general fund, she explained.

The contract was initiated in 2017 for the last six months of the year. Since then, the SCA has paid $195,892.85 for animal control services.

Elko County’s budget for animal control services in the 2022 fiscal year was $41,500.

Bahr said the board would review the budget this fall to see how the two entities can work together to pay for animal control services.

According to a survey of Spring Creek residents conducted by the University of Nevada, Reno, which was released on July 27, property owners stated their views on law enforcement issues, including animal control.

One resident stated the area needed “better animal control,” with another stating, “Haven’t had to use it yet. Animal control has been good.”

Another property owner described hearing mixed messages regarding which entity has the authority over animal control issues: the SCA, the Elko County Sheriff’s office or the Elko County District Attorney’s Office. The resident stated, “It’s getting out of hand is pretty much being looked as a joke.”

“It’s an issue and needs to be addressed now,” the same resident continued. “Not only do dogs run at large but also damage others property [such as] urinating, biting or chewing through their property outside, knocking over other member’s trash cans and dragging trash throughout their yard or even into the streets.”

Fisher reported that Animal Control Officer Connie Manley is covering field calls with Sheriff's deputies responding when she is off duty.