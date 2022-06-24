 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek Association annual meeting set for Saturday

Spring Creek Association Fairway Community Center

The annual Spring Creek Association annual meeting and barbecue is set for 11 a.m. June 25 at the Fairway Community Center. 

 Toni Milano

SPRING CREEK – Property owners and their families are invited to the Spring Creek Association’s annual meeting and barbecue Saturday at the Fairway Community Center.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, chorizos, chips, fruit and desserts will be cooked and served by SCA staff from 11 a.m. until noon when the meeting begins.

Dr. Barry Sorenson will be presented with an award for volunteer of the year, receiving it previously in 2019.

“The volunteer of the year is nominated by the community and is someone who gives their time and talent to make our valley a better place to work, live and thrive for all,” said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

Former association directors Bob Collyer, Terry Lister and Mark Wetmore will also be recognized.

Bahr said Collyer served from 2005-2013, Lister from 2007-2015 and 2018-2019, and Wetmore from 1999-2009, and they “set the foundation” for the work the association accomplishes today.

“Looking back on all that has been accomplished over the years, we would be remiss if we did not honor those directors each year who set the foundation for our continued progress in the Spring Creek Valley,” she explained. “Many past board members spent countless hours addressing needs and issues, and we would like to say a little thanks to them.”

Members will also hear a review of the SCA’s third-party audit report, review upcoming projects and meet neighbors.

“This is also a time to talk to board members, ask them any questions you may have, and address any concerns,” Bahr added.

The Fairway Community Center is located at 401 Fairway Blvd. For more information, contact the SCA at 775-753-6295 or visit spring creeknv.org.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

