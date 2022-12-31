Spring Creek Association looks to strategic plan in the new year

SPRING CREEK – Work began this year on Spring Creek Association’s five-year strategic plan that aims to refine and improve goals for the homeowners association amid changes in water rates and property owner rules.

Organized by the University of Nevada Reno’s Center for Economic Development at the College of Business, residents were invited to participate in a survey and several community sessions that sought input about living in Spring Creek.

The response generated hundreds of responses, including forming a neighborhood watch and continued amenity improvements.

It also brought to light the chasm of opinion between property owners who want more business and retail growth in Spring Creek versus those who want to preserve the rural and quiet atmosphere they currently enjoy.

“One person wants a Costco, two people hate Costco. Some people want the stars and some people want a commercial or downtown district. The people who want the downtown district want the stars, too,” observed Tract 100 director Josh Park in August.

Fred Steinmann, UNR assistant research professor and leadership and economic development specialist, told the SCA a final draft will be presented to the board of directors within the next month or two, and seek community feedback before its implementation.

“The strategic plan offers the opportunity for the community to help influence decisions that follow their vision,” said SCA president and general manager Jessie Bahr. “It creates the path for planning and increases opportunities for improvements.”

Great Basin Water Co.

At the start of the year, Great Basin Water Co. announced it was seeking lower water rates for customers through the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada by consolidating its four Nevada divisions.

A few months later, GBWC president Seán Twomey said the plan had been rescinded by the water company due to “strong push back” from the PUCN and the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Twomey said in May the company would seek consolidation in three years, but in the meantime, residential customers would see a reduction of $3 per gallon for the first 5,000 gallons of water, but an increase of $6 for additional gallons consumed.

Tier rates also changed, with Tier Two dropping from 999,000 gallons to 30,000 gallons.

He cited inflation and supply chain issues for materials to repair pipes in Vista Grande Tract 200 section and a new water tank in Sunset Ridge Tract 300 section.

But more changes could be on the horizon with a proposed merger with a larger utility company announced in a filing to the PUCN in November as customers’ complaints about high water bills increased on social media.

According to documents filed on Nov. 22, GBWC is seeking permission to merge with SW Merger Acquisition Corp. based out of Delaware, which owns 18 water and wastewater utility companies in seven states, serving 500,000 customers.

Twomey said “the merger itself will have no direct impact on Spring Creek customers” or delay current projects.

The filing came at a time when Spring Creek customer complaints inundated the Spring Creek Association’s social media with posts ranging from bills totaling about $1,000 to consumption going from 1,000 gallons to 20,000 gallons within a month for a property inhabited by a single resident.

Twomey cited the new rates and Tier schedule for the increase in water bills that puts customers in “a higher rate faster.”

Home occupation businesses

Business and residential interests also intersected as the Committee of Architecture looked at solidifying home occupation rules and regulations.

The committee initiated a first draft revision of the rules to further define a home occupation and reduce disruptions to neighbors.

“We legitimately have commercial enterprises operating under the guise of a home occupation permit, saying it’s a home occupation and it’s not. It’s a full-blown commercial business and those are the complaints that the COA and SCA often get,” said SCA attorney Katie McConnell in June.

After a community meeting and more revisions, the regulations were approved in July, requiring anyone running a business out of their home to apply for a home occupation permit and agree to signage and traffic rules, and the business itself would not fall into a Commercial Zoning Designation.