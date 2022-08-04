Spring Creek Association starts five-year strategic planning

SPRING CREEK – What do Spring Creek Association homeowners want to see in their community in the next five years?

According to a survey, residents are wanting better public safety and more community facilities, events and business growth.

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Center for Economic Development at the College of Business revealed the results of a 38-question survey last week that listed multiple responses from 736 residents between Feb. 2 and March 4.

Fred Steinmann, UNR assistant research professor and leadership and economic development specialist, said the results would be used by the association to develop its five-year strategic plan.

The survey was accompanied by three community workshops on March 24, 25 and 26 hosted by UNR and the association to gather input from residents.

Steinmann moderated a similar workshop on July 27 with the SCA Board of Directors, starting the process of sifting through the survey results and developing a strategic plan.

Association president and general manager Jessie Bahr said the director’s task was to use the feedback to “nail down” the elements for a strategic plan.

Steinmann gave an overview of four topics of concern expressed by residents via the survey and workshops that were grouped into four categories: public safety, amenities, organization, and community.

Public safety consisted of traffic mitigation and management, crime and natural disaster response. For amenities, residents requested more community events, a library, community and senior centers, attention given to the horse palace and additional recreational facilities and activities year-round.

Residents’ concerns for the SCA included the future of the homeowners association and possible incorporation, determining a “fair share” of state and local taxes for its population size and communication and enforcement of the Committee of Architecture rules and regulations.

For the community, residents asked for a defined “downtown” area, childcare and healthcare services and adding more retail and businesses to “fill in the gaps.”

During discussion on Wednesday, the directors said they are aware they must strike a delicate balance among property owners who want to keep Spring Creek’s rural and quiet atmosphere and those who want to see growth in the HOA along the lines of a small city.

At-large Directors Jake Reed and Molly Popp, both longtime residents, said they and other property owners treasured the small town atmosphere, with Popp noting the availability of volunteers to help with events and activities.

Board Chair and Tract 100 director Josh Park observed the conflicts among property owners desires when it came to growth. “One person wants a Costco, two people hate Costco. Some people want the stars and some people want a commercial or downtown district.”

“Then the other part of that is that the people who want the want the downtown district want the stars, too,” Park continued. “They don’t want Twin Falls, but they want everything here to be the cheapest it can be. It’s contrary double-speak.”

He noted that while some residents stated their desire incorporation, there were legal and logistical challenges the SCA had to overcome due to the fact Tract 200 Vista Grande section separated from the borders of other sections. “With it not having contiguous borders, there are regulatory and compliance issues that make it impossible.”

Tract 300 Director Randy Mauldin added that the HOA also faced “fiscal challenges. For example, with the cost of insurance going up, you’re left with either budget cuts or raising the dues.”

“Raising the dues you’ve got torches and pitchforks,” he continued. “If you don’t raise the dues, you don’t get new baseball fields.”

Park observed “lack of a tax base” prevented another revenue stream to the association. “In terms of geography, we don’t have a road that passes through, so we’re not capturing any of the traffic. If they’re not coming to Spring Creek intentionally, they’re not coming through Spring Creek.”

The 256-page survey contains a summary and analysis of the results, including comments written by respondents.

Residents were asked questions regarding areas of community and resident interest and importance, assessing strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the SCA and Spring Creek, identifying community and organizational needs and priorities, and improvements of the Horse Palace.

According to the results the most respondents were between the ages of 30 and 44 years of age, 59.9% were female and 38.6% live in Tract 100 Marina Hills section.

More than 43% of respondents have lived in the area for more than 13 years, followed by about 32% that have resided between one to seven years.

About 94% of residents claimed to own property in the area, with about 3% living as renters. Eight respondents said they did not own property or live in the area.

Residents prioritized amenities and facilities such as swimming pools and childcare.

Bringing ambulance, paramedic and EMT services were ranked as “very important” by most respondents, followed by community watch, law enforcement, wildfire and natural disaster readiness.