Spring Creek board conducts first in-person meeting

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association Board of Directors convened in-person for the first time in nearly four months at the annual property owners meeting on June 20.
About 40 residents attended the yearly event that was limited to 50 participants due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions. A box lunch was served.
The annual meeting was the first in-person gathering for the board of directors since February. Since March, board meetings have been conducted via teleconference.
COVID-19 also delayed the annual audit presented by Eide Bailly, as auditors were physically unable to visit the SCA offices for several weeks.
“The audit should be completed and presented at upcoming board meetings,” said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.
The annual meeting updated property owners about the status of amenities and projects within or affecting the association.
“We are working on updating the Marina and Brent Park playground areas to make it safe for youth and updating campground sites to make them more accessible and safe,” Bahr said.
The shooting range is scheduled to undergo safety upgrades and additional berms, and restrooms will be upgraded at the Horse Palace.
“We are developing the next steps at the Horse Palace based on the community survey,” Bahr added.
The SCA is preparing 30 miles of roads for chip sealing in August. Bahr explained that crews would be working on ditches and culverts to keep drainage away from roads and fill potholes.
“We will continue to work on road issues and maintenance until the weather changes around November,” she said.
Attendees also heard broadband updates from Mark Feest, CC Communications general manager and CEO, along with Dale Lotspeich of White Cloud Networks Nevada.
Southwest Gas Corp. sent an email to be read at the meeting regarding the Spring Creek expansion project.
Directors also honored Pat Plaster for her service to the association as a member of the Committee of Architecture and SCA board. She retired in February.
The next board of directors meeting is July 22 and will be in-person following state and federal guidelines.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.