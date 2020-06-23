Spring Creek board conducts first in-person meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association Board of Directors convened in-person for the first time in nearly four months at the annual property owners meeting on June 20.

About 40 residents attended the yearly event that was limited to 50 participants due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions. A box lunch was served.

The annual meeting was the first in-person gathering for the board of directors since February. Since March, board meetings have been conducted via teleconference.

COVID-19 also delayed the annual audit presented by Eide Bailly, as auditors were physically unable to visit the SCA offices for several weeks.

“The audit should be completed and presented at upcoming board meetings,” said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

The annual meeting updated property owners about the status of amenities and projects within or affecting the association.

“We are working on updating the Marina and Brent Park playground areas to make it safe for youth and updating campground sites to make them more accessible and safe,” Bahr said.

The shooting range is scheduled to undergo safety upgrades and additional berms, and restrooms will be upgraded at the Horse Palace.