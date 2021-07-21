Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club launches fundraising campaign

A need identified in Elko and Spring Creek was for childcare services for children nine months to five years old, which are offered at other clubs across the country, Bahr said. Due to the pandemic, local daycare centers – some based out of homes – had closed.

"There's a crisis in this community, and Covid made it worse," Bahr explained. "It was important for us to step up during this time."

In Elko, a portion of the Club will be remodeled to service up to 51 children per day, with the Spring Creek facility serving 110.

To serve families and their various work schedules, the Elko, Wells and Spring Creek clubs will expand their hours Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all ages, including the childcare center.

The Spring Creek club has been in the planning stages for about three years, and fundraising was set to launch last year, but the pandemic delayed progress on everything, Bahr said.

"Covid came in and slowed the whole world down, not just us," he explained. "Now, we're hoping to have some momentum and move forward to bring this to the community."

But the pandemic also gave the Club multiple opportunities to serve the community during the school closures and help students with online education.

"The Boys & Girls Club is set up to adapt to meet the community's needs," Bahr said. "It is always positioned to help the community, and that is its purpose."

