Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club launches fundraising campaign

SPRING CREEK – A $9 million fundraising campaign is underway to construct the new Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club and community center that includes new childcare facilities for Elko and Spring Creek clubs.
Located next to Schuckmann's Sports Complex on Springfield Parkway, the 22,000 square-foot Spring Creek club "will be the premier youth development facility in the region," stated a press release from the Boys & Girls Club.
The Club will serve one of the largest populations in the state, and provide community recreation facilities for the greater Spring Creek area, said CEO Rusty Bahr.
The new Spring Creek Boys & Girls Club will offer a gymnasium, multi-purpose lobby, full-service kitchen teen center, interactive game room, and computer lab.
For the community, the Club will house a comprehensive fitness center complete with cardio equipment, free weights and a weight room and a commercial kitchen and space for large gatherings of up to 500 guests.
"This will give the community a huge facility for events and school activities," Bahr said.
Families can also enjoy the outdoor adventure area with a mini-golf course, batting cages, an outdoor concession patio with bathrooms, and a playground area.
According to the Club's press release, before and after school programs and summer day camp are provided for members at the Club, designed with health, wellness, and education in mind.
Once the Club is constructed, Bahr estimates both Elko and Spring Creek facilities will serve approximately 200 children.
With the launch of the fundraising campaign, the Boys & Girls Club is asking friends, supporters, and community members for contributions. Casey Gallagher, Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors President, starts off this campaign with a $100,000 donation from him and his wife, Rachel Gallagher.
The Club holds annual fundraisers, including Kids Classic Golf Tournament, Country Under the Stars, the Winemaker's Dinner and the Al Bernarda Cioppino Feed and Auction.
The Club has commissioned Summit Engineering and Knit Architects for the project design and selected Michael Clay Corporation as the general contractor for all projects. Element Construction has been secured for the civil work.
In 2019, the Spring Creek club began with 60 students in the modular classrooms behind Spring Creek Elementary. Bahr said the Elko County School District has generously allowed the Club to remain another year until the new building opens.
According to the mission outlined by the Boys & Girls Club, bringing a new facility to the Spring Creek area meets many needs of families, children and residents, including youth development, education, quality of life, sport and recreation needs and addressing the obesity epidemic.
A need identified in Elko and Spring Creek was for childcare services for children nine months to five years old, which are offered at other clubs across the country, Bahr said. Due to the pandemic, local daycare centers – some based out of homes – had closed.
"There's a crisis in this community, and Covid made it worse," Bahr explained. "It was important for us to step up during this time."
In Elko, a portion of the Club will be remodeled to service up to 51 children per day, with the Spring Creek facility serving 110.
To serve families and their various work schedules, the Elko, Wells and Spring Creek clubs will expand their hours Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all ages, including the childcare center.
The Spring Creek club has been in the planning stages for about three years, and fundraising was set to launch last year, but the pandemic delayed progress on everything, Bahr said.
"Covid came in and slowed the whole world down, not just us," he explained. "Now, we're hoping to have some momentum and move forward to bring this to the community."
But the pandemic also gave the Club multiple opportunities to serve the community during the school closures and help students with online education.
"The Boys & Girls Club is set up to adapt to meet the community's needs," Bahr said. "It is always positioned to help the community, and that is its purpose."