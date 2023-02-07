SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek’s Boys & Girls Club and community center is officially open.

Community and elected leaders gathered in the gymnasium for the ribbon-cutting at the 20,833 square-foot facility on Monday afternoon.

The complex includes an Early Learning Center for 110 infants to preschool age children, computer and game rooms for grades K-12, a gym, a kitchen and an exercise room.

Boys & Girls Club Board President Casey Gallagher described the seven areas the facility will reach within the Spring Creek community: school-age services, fitness, Early Learning Center, sports, amusement, concessions and community activities.

Gallagher, who was the first donor to the Spring Creek location with his wife Rachel, said he was at the ground floor of the planning and was “blown away seeing the actual finished product.”

“I knew we were going to bring a great amenity to the community,” said Gallagher. “As I hope you see this afternoon as you walk through this Club, this is going to serve everybody. There’s something here for everyone in this community. We’re so fortunate to bring this to Spring Creek.”

The building was funded by donations from the William N. Pennington Foundation, which contributed $4,455,512, and from Nevada Gold Mines, with a contribution of $3,067,625 for the Early Learning Center, said Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr.

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Director Peter Richardson attended the grand opening and said the facility “would support local families for years to come.”

The partnership between NV Gold and the Boys & Girls Club “delivers critical services to our mining families and to the community, as it provides extended hours and high-quality and affordable childcare options,” he said.

Representing the Spring Creek Association, Board Chairman John Featherston said the Club and community center fulfills a need within the community put forth by residents through surveys and workshops, and is listed among other improvements to the Spring Creek community, such as natural gas and broadband internet.

“We are elated to see the Spring Creek B&G Club open its doors today here at Schuckmann’s Sports Complex,” Featherston said. “This is dedicated to the benefit and the development of our youth. We are thankful for the hours of devotion that many of you have given to make this a reality for our community.”

Spring Creek residents can visit the complex to use the comprehensive fitness center with weight machines, treadmills and elliptical with TV screens, and hand weights.

“Imagine dropping your kids off for sport practices or child care and walking over for a workout,” Gallagher said.

Fitness memberships range from $25 a month for teens age 14-18 to $33 for adults and $28 for senior citizens. Weight training and group fitness classes are also available.

The club offers a commercial kitchen and space for community events and birthday parties, Gallagher added.

Located at Spring Creek Elementary since 2019, the Boys & Girls Club now has extended hours from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. for before and after school and on days school is closed during the week.

It will serve 250 children a day after school and 150 children before school. The Club also plans to host 400 children for summer camp.

For sports, the facility will serve “thousands of children” that are signed up for youth soccer, basketball and volleyball. The Club also organizes adult softball.

Other features on the way are an 18-hole miniature golf course, batting cages, playgrounds and a splash pad.

Bahr said there is still some finishing work left to be done, with the installation of outdoor amenities to be completed after the snow melts.

Connected to the Schuckmann’s sports complex are playing fields for baseball, football and soccer. In 2021, the Spring Creek Junior Football League dedicated two new fields to William “Bill” Hartsfield.

A concessions stand, “Creekers” Concessions and Ice Cream Shop, is adjacent to the fields, offering indoor and outdoor seating and restroom facilities.

The Spring Creek Club is the third to be constructed in Elko County. Elko’s Club was established in 2000 at Southside Elementary and moved into its current building across from Flag View Intermediate about 12 years later.

A second club in Wells opened its doors in January 2020.

The Spring Creek project was first announced in 2018, but Bahr said the need had been identified years before due to the rising population of families moving into the area. About 94 members from Spring Creek attended the Elko Club at the time, he said.

To launch the project, the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors donated land next to the Sports Complex for the facility.

Construction was planned for 2020, but the pandemic delayed fundraising and groundbreaking for a year.

At the time the Spring Creek Club was announced, the Early Learning Center did not figure into the original plans. But former NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said the impact of Covid-19 and school/daycare closures showed childcare was "an ongoing struggle for local parents.”

NGM pledged $3 million for Elko to add an Early Learning Center at its facility and another $3 million to include a Center in the Spring Creek Club’s plans.

In addition to the major contributions from the Pennington Foundation and Nevada Gold Mines, approximately $1.475 million came from other donors include Casey and Rachel Gallagher, Cashman Equipment, Legarza Exploration, Jake & Lisa Reed, Briggs/Sedrel Charitable Fund, Khoury Family, Southwest Gas, Elko Vet Clinic, NV Energy, Lattin Family, Canyon Pipeline, Jim & Jan Connelley, John & Dee Ellis, Reece & Tami Keener, Great Basin Water Company, Dick & Jan Campbell, Jim & Sue Kelley, Mark & Jolene Ward, Quantum Electric, The Children’s Cabinet, Elko Gymnastics Club, Spring Creek Men’s Golf Association, Elko County and Michael Clay Corp.

Work was completed by Knit Architects, civil contractor Element Construction, civil engineer Summit Engineering, and contractor Michael Clay Corp.

Boys & Girls Club board members on hand Monday included Gallagher as board president, Tracy Miller as vice president, Pam Lattin as secretary, Jim Kelley as treasurer, Tom Hannum, Jason Ashby, Lisa Reed, Gayle Ratliff, Dana Pray, Chris Johnson, Randy Ridgway, Dick Campbell, Frans Yorgesen and Peter Richardson.