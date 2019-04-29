Spring Creek candidates look at roads, HOA future

SPRING CREEK – Roads and economic growth were some of the topics addressed in a candidate form for three men who are seeking election to a seat on the Spring Creek Association’s board of directors.
John Featherston, Alan Kimbrell and Devin Ratazzi are running for the Palace Heights, Tract 400 director position vacated by Paddy Legarza, who will be termed out in June after serving for eight years.
At the forum, moderated by Matt McCarty of the Elko Area Chamber’s government affairs committee at Spring Creek High School and attended by approximately 30 residents, the candidates answered 12 questions and explained why they wanted to be elected.
It is the only election for a vacant seat on the board. Two other positions on the board were filled by incumbents Josh Park in Marina Hills, Tract 100, and Pat Porter in Sunset Ridge, Tract 300. Realtor Karl Young is running unopposed as director of Vista Grande, Tract 200.
Roads
On the topic of the association’s 150 miles of roads, the candidates agreed that finding a long-term solution to the roads and even chip sealing is necessary.
Kimbrell said as someone who drives around Spring Creek to assist the Elko County Sheriff’s office that having the roads be “top notch” was important, especially for visitors coming to Spring Creek, but that he wanted to look at other ways to pay for it rather than raise assessment fees.
“I hate to see assessment fees raised,” Kimbrell said. “[We need to] trim the fat in some of the things we’re spending money on.”
Ratazzi said he felt that the association was not receiving “our fair share” of taxes to the county, which would help pay for road work.
“We need more of our county road money back,” Ratazzi said. “That’s one of the things I swear to you. I will go after it.”
The problems with the roads go back to the early development of Spring Creek, Featherston said. He said it is essential to find out the main issues of roads in order to properly fix them.
“We need to see what is causing the failure of the roads … instead of applying chip seal at a cost,” Featherston explained. “We need to see what section of the road is problematic and needs treatment to extend its service life.”
Economic development
When asked if Spring Creek should remain primarily a bedroom community or whether the association should look at becoming commercially viable, the issue is a “catch-22” said Featherston and Kimbrell.
“You’re asking for growth, [and] you’re asking to have it not be what it was and then you’re driven by the economics of that,” Featherston said. Pointing to how the homeowners association was envisioned initially as a large, quiet rural community, he said the way it was laid out attracted homeowners.
“By design, Spring Creek has a lot of open space between its residents and that can’t change,” Featherston said.
The quiet is important to Kimbrell, who stated that his neighbors in Tract 400 want to keep it that way.
“Everyone I’ve talked to is there for a reason: they like it quiet, they like that view of the mountains. They don’t want to see streetlights [and] not too much growth,” Kimbrell said.
Also, without natural gas, Kimbrell said it would be challenging to entice a strip mall to open in Spring Creek, as much as he would love to have more convenient shopping. Ratazzi agreed that having a Lowe’s would be ideal, but it would be best to have it nearby the Homeowners’ Association.
For now, having functional internet and natural gas is a priority, Ratazzi said.
“I’d love to see those two as soon as possible come up over the hill,” he said. “So commercialize it? No.”
Candidate statements – John Featherston
Each candidate gave an opening and closing statement and also addressed questions about their ability to hold office.
Currently employed at Small Mine Development, Featherston is also the vice chairman on Spring Creek’s Committee of Architecture. He said that during his time on the COA he has tried to make decisions carefully and consistently.
“[We try] to make sure that we are not being unfair to one person or entity,” Featherston said. “It’s important that it’s carried out that way.”
Featherston said if elected, he would keep an open-door policy, inviting residents to visit him anytime to discuss their concerns.
“[I’ll] use my good judgment and my expertise to try and work through the issues Spring Creek has today that are going to be the seed of the future.”
“I think I’m the man for the job and I’d greatly appreciate your vote.”
Alan Kimbrell
Serving on the Nevada Highway Patrol as a trooper, Kimbrell said he believed there would be no conflicts with his schedule or his duties if elected to the board.
“If I thought it would, I would not have even run for this and do the people out here a disservice by not being there for them,” Kimbrell said.
Kimbrell said he would make sure the HOA’s amenities paid for themselves if he was elected. He would also strive to keep in mind his votes impacted more than Tract 400 residents.
“I will make decisions based upon what is good for the community as a whole,” Kimbrell said. “I’m not going to be fiscally irresponsible and dump money into amenities that aren’t being self-sufficient.”
“If I’m elected, you can count on me, and I will be there for you,” Kimbrell stated.
Devin Ratazzi
A former member of the Ely City Council about 22 years ago, Ratazzi said that his decision to resign from that office was due to a conflict with another Ely resident, but that if elected he would fully commit as director.
“Back then there was a gentleman. He would cause issues consistently,” Ratazzi said. “I had issues with some of the residents of Ely. You guys might not like me all the time, either, but you might like me half the time, and that’s good.”
“I love Spring Creek. I want to help,” he added. “I’ll always have a commitment to Spring Creek.”
Ratazzi said his desire to make the HOA his retirement home was another motivation for running as director, and that he would represent all of Spring Creek on the board if elected.
“I want to hear from all the people of Spring Creek, not just the 400 tract,” Ratazzi said. “Every vote represents the entire association.”
Outgoing director Paddy Legarza
Legarza, who is currently vice chair, will term out as Tract 400 director in June. She served eight years on the board of directors, and two years before that, was a member of the strategic planning committee.
She said it will “be a little weird not going to meetings,” but that she will still find ways to serve in the association.
“Spring Creek is a lot about volunteerism. People have their places, and there will be things I can add, too,” Legarza said.
She said she also feels she is leaving the association in good hands no matter who is elected.
“I think they all have a reasonable amount of knowledge and I’m pleased with their motivation,” Legarza said.
“In the past races [there were] conflicts,” Legarza continued. “At least this one is where people are genuinely interested in doing something for the association.”
