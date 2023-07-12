SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Association residents who feed mule deer could be cited with a nuisance violation after the Committee of Architecture passes a new rule that prohibits leaving food out for wildlife.

COA members unanimously approved a first reading of Rule No. 37 on Monday that says intentional feeding includes, but is not limited to, “placing, giving, exposing, depositing, distributing or scattering any food or food products to attract big game mammals.”

The rule is aligned with NRS statute 501.382 that classifies “big game mammals” as mule deer, pronghorn antelope, black bear, mountain lion or Rocky Mountain elk, as well as mountain goats and subspecies of bighorn sheep.

The state law also defines “intentional feeding” as supplying or making available forms of nourishment with the intent to attract or feed a big game mammal.

Unintentional feeding is described as accepted agricultural or livestock practice, trees, shrubs, landscaping or any sporting event or outdoor activity where food is served.

According to the COA’s Rules and Regulations, those cited with a nuisance complaint will be evaluated by the committee on a case-by-case basis.

The COA defines a nuisance, in part, as “any act or thing repugnant to or creating a hazard to or having a detrimental effect on the property of another person."

More than three repetitive violations of the same or similar conduct could be referred to the Board of Directors for a request to refer the situation to legal counsel for “injunctive relief.”

Nevada law lists penalties as a notice in writing for the first offense, $250 fine for the second offense, and $500 for third or subsequent offenses.

The rule comes as the SCA works on a deer mitigation plan that addresses resident complaints ranging from damage to yards and landscapes to wildlife threatening people and domestic animals.

Earlier this year the SCA conducted a mule deer survey, collecting residents’ interactions with them. Among the responses were reports of members paying hundreds to thousands of dollars for mule deer-related issues such as home repairs, replacement trees and shrubs, car repairs from striking deer, and veterinary bills for dogs injured in deer attacks.

Spring Creek residents said the past winter brought larger numbers of mule deer – some right to the doorstep of homes – searching for food and eating everything and anything they could.

Nevada Department of Wildlife has pointed to homeowners feeding deer as part of the problem, explaining that the practice “creates a dependency on the source, which can result in aggression from deer toward humans and pets.”

The agency has also asked the public to resist feeding deer due to the potential for chronic wasting disease among the animals that has been reported in Idaho and Utah.

In June, Wyoming Game and Fish officials announced CWD was found in a mule deer buck near Rock Springs.

Despite the increase in local incidents, NDOW officials reported last month that the number of mule deer is decreasing due to the animals unable to find food amid a two-year drought and a long winter.

There was no public comment Monday evening as the COA discussed the agenda item, but chair Ken Martindale and members Bonnie Bawcom, Nick Czegledi and Kenny Kelly agreed the rule was necessary to prohibit feeding and protect residents.

Kelly said he knew of residents who feed deer, and called it a “big safety issue” for those driving on the roads when the sun goes down as mule deer tend to gather at that time of day.

“The animals come in large numbers, especially during dusk and at night. It can be hard to see such large groups of them and not hit one of them,” Kelly said. “It’s a safety concern for me, but I agree if we limited feeding of deer in the area it would not allow them to group up where it could cause more accidents and be a nuisance for the neighbors around them.”

The second reading of the rule is scheduled for Aug. 14.